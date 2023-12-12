No Fight, KSI Will Spar With IShowSpeed, Promises More Viewers Than Jake Paul Fight

The celebrity boxing bout between the noted YouTuber-boxer, KSI, and internet sensation ‘IShowSpeed’ garnered massive attention after getting announced. But a few days back, ‘IShowSpeed’ revealed that he wanted to use 8-ounce (MMA) gloves in the fight. This might have been the reason behind the disagreement between the two due to which their fight has been called off.

Lately, KSI appeared on a YouTube podcast named, ‘Side+’ where he revealed that he won’t be fighting Speed anymore. But, he also had arranged an alternate showdown for the scheduled time of their fight. The combat sports covering ‘X’ account, ‘Happy Punch’ put out the section of the ‘Side+’ podcast where KSI announced what he had arranged in place of his fight against Speed.

The discussion regarding the KSI vs. IShowSpeed fight started with a mention of another noted celebrity boxer, Jake Paul. But, amidst all of that, KSI, also revealed what he had arranged in place of his fight against Speed. He said:

“Yeah yeah. I’m sparring Speed. 15th of December”

The UK native said that both of them would be using head guards. He further stated that his response would be proportionate to Speed’s approach towards the session. ‘KSI’ mentioned:

“If he is going nuts, then I’m gonna put him in his cage”

Looking at Speed’s persona, a lot of fans may predict that he will actually “go nuts” in the session. KSI also made a huge claim that his sparring session with speed will garner more viewers than Jake Paul’s boxing match. But the clip also showcased KSI laughing while Jake Paul’s fight was mentioned. Well, there is a specific reason behind that.

KSI and a lot of other fans are ridiculed by Jake Paul fighting a low-caliber rival

Jake Paul’s boxing skills have often been questioned by fans and pundits. ‘The Problem Child’ has stepped into the boxing ring eight times to date, but most of his rivals were retired MMA fighters. Paul has lost only one fight to date. It was against the noted WBC heavyweight champ’s brother, Tommy Fury. But, a lot of fans consider Tommy to be the only real boxer out of Paul’s opponents to date.

Hence, a lot of boxing fans believe that Paul can only win against celebrity boxers and athletes from other combat sports genres. But he fails miserably when he clashes with another skilled boxer. Paul’s next rival, Andre August, is a real boxer. Still, a large chunk of the boxing community is calling his skills too inferior to Paul. KSI’s laugh indicates that he also belongs to the group of fans who found Paul’s choice of rival hilarious.