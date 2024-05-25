Paige VanZant Earnings: Revealing Six-Figure Income From Her UFC Career

Paige VanZant amassed a massive following in the UFC community as fans loved her jovial nature during press conferences. ’12 Gauge’ may have taken to the octagon just nine times before quitting the UFC, but reports say that she has earned a healthy amount of money from her comparatively short career. To be more specific, VanZant has accumulated a six-figure amount from her six-year-long career in the promotion.

VanZant’s net worth has grown by leaps and bounds since her UFC exit. Along with inking a lucrative contract with David Feldman and Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, the 30-year-old also started her ‘OnlyF*ns’ channel, boosting her bank balance even further. As of 2024, the Oregon native holds a net worth of around $3M.

However, not much of it has come from her UFC tenure. A report from ‘MMA Salaries’ reveals that VanZant has earned about $564,000 from her six-year-long UFC career with nine fights.

VanZant has also disclosed that the lion’s share of her net worth has come from her ‘OnlyF*ns’ content. In one of her podcast appearances, ’12 Gauge’ mentioned she made more money in a day from her OnlyF*ns content than she had earned from her entire UFC career.

Currently, she is also making money from her tenure with KSI’s ‘Misfits Boxing’. Moreover, her fans have every reason to be enthralled as the 30-year-old has a fight coming up in a few hours.

Will Paige VanZant be able to defeat the Misfits Women’s middleweight champ, Elle Brooks?

Elle Brooks and VanZant will lock horns inside the Misfits Boxing ring in a few hours from now. This will be VanZant’s debut fight in Misfits Boxing, and she would love to get started on a winning note.

Brooks is already a battle-tested warrior and the current holder of Misfits Boxing’s women’s middleweight championship. Her superb performance against Faith Ordway on 14 January 2023 bears testimony to her solid chin and vicious punching power.

Well, VanZant certainly has enough to get the better of Brooks. Still, only the future holds the answer to whether she will be able to apply her strengths effectively enough to claim the Misfits women’s middleweight championship.