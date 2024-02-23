OnlyFans Model Issues Ultimatum to Bellator Champion ‘Victory or Relationship Over’ Despite $85,000 Gifts

Bellator Middleweight Champion Johnny Eblen has an ultimatum for his next fight. The champ is currently dating an OnlyFans model. This weekend, he will be facing off against Impa Kasanganay in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This event is a PFL vs. Bellator event featuring a lot of champion vs. champion matchups. One such matchup is Eblen vs. Kasanganay, with the Bellator Middleweight title on the line. Eblen’s girlfriend gave him an ultimatum in a recent video.

Jessenia Rebecca is an OnlyFans model and the pair are all the talk on social media. Recently, the Bellator Champion made the news for spending $85,000 on Rebecca.

Speaking about their relationship, the OnlyFans model gave Eblen an ultimatum if he did not win his fight this weekend. When asked about the fight, she said:

“I think he’s going to kick a*s”

The interviewer then asked her what would happen if the Bellator Champion lost the fight. Rebecca responded, saying,

“Then I’m out…..Yeah, he has to win, he has to win.”

https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1760782872984646097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, the Bellator Champion will have to win if he still wants to be in a relationship. Quite a harsh ultimatum for someone who just spent $85,000 shopping for his girlfriend.

Johnny Eblen will be fighting for a shot at history. Here’s what’s at stake on Saturday night.

Ariel Helwani reveals ‘Super Belt’ given to the winner of the PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs event

The PFL has set an impressive card this weekend. After they acquired Bellator MMA, the promotion set up a fight between the champions of both organizations.

This weekend, the Bellator champions will take on the PFL champions with a special belt on the line, according to Ariel Helwani,

“The belt being awarded on Saturday at the PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs event is named the ‘Super Belt.’ It will be handed out to the winner of all seven main card fights.”

https://twitter.com/arielhelwani/status/1760772106982248952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The winners of the fights will win the belt of the Unified Champion. Along with this, the organization will also give them a championship ring.

Surely, Johnny Eblen has a lot more than just his relationship on the line come Saturday night.