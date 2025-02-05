Nate Diaz, David Spade & Theo Von’s Unexpected Link-Up Has Fans Calling It the Best Combo Ever

The first question you are thinking of is, where are Adam Sandler and Kevin James? Is David Spade allowed to make movies by himself? The second question that arises is about how Spade manages Nate Diaz and Theo Von on the sets. Well, to be fair, Diaz might have some special herbs to calm everyone’s nerves; it’s not like he’s been shy about it. Regardless, fans really cannot believe there’s going to be a movie with these three gentlemen in the credits!

Theo Von has some acting experience. He does a fairly good job of being interested in the guests on his own podcast when he’s had a wilder life than most of them. Jokes aside, this will be his first proper acting role. Diaz will also be a part of this cast but it is unclear what role he is actually playing here.

Fans, obviously don’t know how to feel. They seem happy and joyous but they still can’t digest this weird grouping. Like this man, who asked, “What is this combo of people?”

This fan claimed that these three were the best to do any job

Well, if Diaz had taken feedback, he could have followed Leon Edwards into the corner and knocked him out at UFC 263! But hey, he got to point at him in a cool and viral segment. We all get the wins we think we deserve!

Nate Diaz coulda put Leon Edwards away in the 5th but accidentally hit the taunt button pic.twitter.com/eUE6MWoKeB — McLovinThaGoat (@Mclovinlucas) June 13, 2021

Some fans were just happy to see these three in the same picture, let alone the same film.

This fan claimed that the trio would be an insane group of people to be smoking some grass with and said, “Insane blunt rotation”. Now, that the first two questions have somehow been answered, it brings us to the third question- is Diaz seriously pursuing acting?

Or is he ever coming back to the UFC?

Diaz is welcome in the UFC

After Nate’s contract expired in 2023, he went on to pursue boxing. The Stockton Slugger lost to Jake Paul in his first fight but ended up getting his vengeance on former UFC rival Jorge Masvidal in his second pro fight. But it seems after payment disputed with Masvidal, Nate has left the big gloves behind.

But can he come back to the UFC? He could. Sometime after his contract expired the promotion’s president Dana White claimed that Nate would always be welcomed into the UFC.

At 40 years of age, time is rapidly running out for the younger Diaz brother. However, he does have a few rivalries waiting for him inside the octagon. Masvidal also wants to make a return to the promotion, so they could always rematch as the OG BMF title contenders.

Then there’s the one fight that if Diaz takes, he probably will never have to work again. Yes, it’s the trilogy with Conor McGregor. The two had fought back when McGregor was a serious fighter and were tied 1-1. It would be interesting to see if the two duke it out one more time!