“Put Me in Jail”: Andrew Tate’s Brother Sparks Outrage With Blunt Comments on ‘Hitting Kids’

Andrew Tate and his brothers are not new to controversies. Andrew Tate, aka ‘Cobra,’ has said numerous things about men and women in the past that irked many people on social media. However, he was never fazed by the criticism even after Tate was banned from major social media platforms. With millions of followers on his Twitter account, ‘Cobra’ continues to do the same.

Even his younger brother and former professional kickboxer, Tristan Tate, follows the same trait. Although Tristan makes headlines less often for his comments, his statements are almost of the same degree as his older brother.

Despite their nature, the Tate brothers have a cult following worldwide. But they never shy away from sharing their blunt opinions. That being said, Tristan recently generated mixed reactions for his controversial comments on hitting kids.

What did Tristan Tate say about kids?

Tristan Tate is active on his official Twitter account and regularly responds to his supporters. Similarly, a Twitter user inquired about beating children to discipline them. He specifically discussed doing so in the United Kingdom. He wrote:

“Just a question, who still thinks hitting your children works in the UK?”

Tristan Tate came in to answer the user because of his mixed nationality, which is British-American. Tristan, true to his forthright personality, declared that he would smack his children to disciple them, even if it meant going to jail. He wrote:

“Me. Put me in jail I don’t care. I’ll hit my kids.”

Although many in the comment section disagreed with the controversial star’s stance on beating children for discipline, it was shocking to see several agree with him. However, it was not the online thing today that brought Tristan into the spotlight.

Andrew Tate and Tristan came in to support Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, is currently in legal problems. He has been accused of s*xual assault by a woman at the recent NBA playoffs when he was there to promote his business.

Andrew Tate leaped in to defend ‘The Notorious’ from the allegations as the story spread like wildfire. He suspected that the woman was framing the Irish star because of his wealth and celebrity.

Following that, Andrew’s brother Tristan came out in support of McGregor, calling the allegations fake. Authorities are presently conducting an investigation. As a result, fans will have to wait and see what happens next with the UFC star.

What are your thoughts about Tristan and Andrew supporting McGregor? What do you guys think about Tristan’s recent tweet?