“Peoples Money”: Conor McGregor Blasts Irish Prime Minister Over $274 Million Decision

Conor McGregor is just a few months away from his UFC return after a horrific injury sustained at UFC 264. ‘The Notorious’ is back to full fledged training at SBG under his long time coach John Kavanagh. While he prepares for his UFC return, there is another issue that has quickly become very important to ‘The Notorious’. Over the last few weeks, McGregor has become increasingly vocal about the issues in his country.

McGregor’s interest in his country’s politics started a few weeks back when an incident rocked the entire country. An armed assailant stabbed multiple people in Dublin. The incident caused widespread riots as people took to the streets to display their anger over recent policies. During this time, Conor McGregor voiced his opinions on a number of issues with the government and the way things were being run. Recently, McGregor took to Twitter to criticise Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s recent decision. McGregor said,

“Which figure is it? €255m or €50m? Both figures ludicrous. Ludicrous spending of the people of Ireland’s money with zero discussion nor even consideration of the people whose money this is, is not for me. They have to pass this request through who please, let me know? Leo Varadkar upon announcing this €255m donation, stated Ireland is a wealthy country. People of Ireland, do you feel wealthy? Do you wish to send this money abroad for the cause of climate, amidst all our constant tax and price and rent hikes in recent times? Do you even have a say? Genuine questions regarding staggering amounts of Irelands money being spent without so much as asking. As well as both figures promising two different amount for the same thing within days of each other?”

At the recent COP28 conference, Ireland increased its pledge to fight climate change. In 2020, the amount was €88.3 million a year. This has now been increased to a whopping €255 million a year. This decision was made solely by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar without the consent of the Irish people, which has greatly angered the Irish superstar.

Conor McGregor has recently shared his feelings on wanting to run for presidency. Let’s take a look at how realistic that is.

Conor McGregor to get into politics after his UFC career?

Conor McGregor is one of the most famous names in Ireland. If he were to run for office, there is no doubt that he would secure a lot of votes. However, getting into politics is a full time commitment in itself. If ‘The Notorious’ does decide to get into politics it will be after he is done with his fighting career as it would be impossible to manage both side-by-side.

On the flip side, being a politician would require McGregor to make serious changes to his lifestyle. It would require McGregor to make serious sacrifices in order to be a good representative for his people. At this point in time, it is hard to imagine ‘The Notorious’ making the changes needed to be a suitable representative. However, McGregor is extremely headstrong and if he does decide to seriously pursue politics, there is not much that will get in his way.