“You Lost That $8,50,000”: Trying to Rub Salt on Drake, Conor McGregor’s Friend Dillon Danis Gets Trashed by Fans & Twitter

Similar to the UFC’s first double-division champion, Conor McGregor, his BJJ coach, Dillon Danis, also shared a good bond with Canadian rapper, Drake. Despite their friendship, the 36-year-old placed a huge $850,000 wager on Danis’ opponent, Logan Paul. Although the bet wasn’t solely about Paul’s victory, it also had the stipulation of him securing the win via knockout. Since the fight ended surprisingly, many speculated about the Canadian’s potential $1.3 million payout. ‘El Jefe’ joined the bracket by rubbing salt on him for the same. However, he got thrashed by the fans through Twitter’s fresh addition.

The WWE star had a dominating performance against the MMA star throughout the six-round bout held in Manchester, England on October 14. However, he ended up winning the Misfit co-main event last weekend through disqualification.

The BJJ master had warned the rapper about picking the wrong side for his wager. Now that Drake’s bet was clouded by uncertainty, Danis took this opportunity to share his opinion on the same.

Conor McGregor’s teammate faces backlash over Drake Tweet

Dillon Danis is quite famous for his outspoken character and bold personality just like his teammate Conor McGregor. This is evident from his presence across major social media platforms.

While promoting his fight with Paul, he had roped in several celebrities to mock his fiance, Nina Agdal. Now, he has gone after Drake for placing a bet against him. He wrote:

“Sorry you lost that 850k @Drake never bet against a dawg.“

The fans were quick to correct the MMA star by pointing out that the rapper had in fact won the bet and amassed over a million dollars in payout. Twitter had added a new feature of adding context to Tweet, where the readers can add to the accuracy of the post.

By the looks of it, Teammate of Conor McGregor and Drake were on good terms earlier. Evidently, the BJJ star just a couple of weeks ago shared the life-transforming advice the rapper once gave him.

Danis revealed the life-changing advice of Drake

The Canadian rapper and Danis have been on good terms for the last couple of years. The duo even took pictures together before El Jefe’s fight at Bellator 222, back in 2019.

While talking with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Dillon Danis revealed that he had drinking problems while suffering from a knee injury. This is a common issue with a lot of celebrities. Thus, some of them are aware of its solution.

The Canadian rapper Drake provided the MMA fighter with a solution which he later on revealed during his recent appearance on the Flagrant podcast.

Thus, despite the recent fluctuations, there’s a possibility of reconciliation among them in the future. However, whether it happens or not remains unclear.