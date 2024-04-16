“Pisses Me Off Sometimes”: Maxx Crosby Reveals Wife’s Admiration for Max Holloway, Hails Him for ‘Iconic Sport’ Moment at UFC 300

Maxx Crosby is angry at Max Holloway, and the reason involves Crosby’s wife. The UFC 300 card was hyped as the greatest fight card ever assembled by Dana White. With such huge expectations from the card, there were doubts about whether it would actually deliver. However, on the fight night, UFC 300 delivered at a level no one expected. While there were many ‘holy s**t’ moments, the top spot was surely taken by Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ secured a knockout with one second left on the clock. Ironically, Holloway was a huge underdog going into the fight. But, for Raiders’ star, Maxx Crosby’s wife, the choice was clear as day.

Crosby is a massive UFC fan and has often been spotted at the events. After witnessing a historic UFC 300, the 26-year-old shared his thoughts during a press conference hosted by the Las Vegas Raiders. He said,

“But my wife, even though it pisses me off sometimes, she always seems to be right. And she is like a massive Max Holloway fan. She’s like no I am telling you everyone’s sleeping. The way he did it was probably the most iconic, one of the most iconic sports memories I’ve ever had in my life. He literally already had the fight in the bag. That dude is a different breed and that is the sh*t I love watching.”

For the uninitiated, Maxx Crosby is a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL. Crosby is one of the best at his position and also one of the highest paid. He is currently on a 4 year contract that amounts to a whopping $94,000,000, including a $13,000,000 signing bonus. Crosby also has a $53,075,000 guaranteed clause in his contract. However, he seemed to put aside all his NFL glories as he was razor focused on the Holloway vs. Gaethje fight. The NFL star soon provided his take on the same following the conclusion of the epic bout.

What did Maxx Crosby say about the fight?

Maxx Crosby stated that he was ringside at the event and for 10-minutes after the knockout of Justin Gaethje, he had nothing to say but, “oh my god”. Crosby went on to add that it was very difficult for him to pick a side as he was extremely close to both the fighters.



The 26-year-old further pointed out that Gaethje is a massive raiders fan and therefore, he has hosted him at games multiple times and met his family as well. He also added that Max Holloway is one of his favorite fighters of all time.