‘Proudest Moment of My Career’: Jon Jones on Handing UFC Title to Donald Trump After UFC 309 Triumph

Jon Jones might be considered the greatest of all time by many to him one of the most memorable moments of his career was at UFC 309, where he handed the UFC heavyweight title to the 47th President-Elect of the USA, Donald Trump.

Days after defending his title, Jones took to Instagram to share some memories of the day and called it,

“One of the proudest moments of my career”

Jones walked into the arena as the betting favorite and proved his worth once again as he systematically dismantled his opponent, Stipe Miococ before finishing him off with a spinning back kick to the ribs. With Miocic down and the bell rung, Jones started his celebration. And he did so by doing ‘The Donald Dance’.

It was hilarious. To be fair, it was a little bit like watching Alfonso Ribero’s ‘The Carlton’ from Fresh Prince of Bell Air. Now, it is super iconic when Ribero did it back in the day but every time you see another grown man try it, you just don’t know how to react. But to his credit, ‘Bones’ did a good enough impression.

The heavyweight champion was then handed the belt by Dana White, which he then took and walked out of the cage to offer to the President Elect, who was at cage side with billionaire Elon Musk among others.

Trump has been a staple at UFC events since its inception. Back in the day when MMA wasn’t even seen as a sport in many parts of the country, Trump had allowed Dana White to host the events in his casinos and hotels. So, needless to say, every time he shows up at a UFC event, he does so to a roaring ovation.

Trump’s love for Combat Sports

And to his credit, Trump’s knowledge of the sport is fairly deep as well. While laymen often consider striking the more entertaining part of the sport, due to the obvious nature of its violence, Trump’s favorite fighter is a wrestler.

The President-Elect has often called undefeated lightweight fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov his favorite fighter. But it’s not just MMA his interests are limited to.

Trump’s love for combat sports extends to boxing as well. As a matter of fact, in a recently concluded ceremony, the WBC had actor Sylvester Stallone, whose character Rocky Balboa is synonymous with the sport, present him with a Green and Gold belt “celebrating the greatest come back in history“.

Just now @TheSlyStallone the @WBCBoxing ambassador who is the greatest representative of boxing presented @realDonaldTrump the Green and Gold belt celebrating the greatest come back in history. President Trump has been great to boxing and a friend to the WBC and my dear late…



Hopefully, in the coming days, we can see Trump at more combat sports events as well.