Battling $400,000 Lawsuit, Conor McGregor’s Friend Targeted for Arrest by Ex-UFC Star

The controversies surrounding the Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight have significantly piqued fan interest. The BJJ star took aim at the older Paul brother by going after his fiancé, Nina Agdal. While doing so he roped in notable personalities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Tate, LeBron James, Adam Sandler, and more. This has resulted in a $400,000 lawsuit against Danis. Now, just days before the fight, during his interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Fighting, a former UFC star supporting Paul’s lawsuit is seeking the arrest of Conor McGregor’s friend.

Dillon Danis is set to face Logan Paul in the main event of the Misfit boxing card scheduled for October 14th in Manchester, England. Initially, there were concerns about ‘El Jefe’ withdrawing from the fight. Thus, prompting the addition of former UFC star Mike ‘Platinum’ Perry as a replacement fighter.

Perry’s strong desire to fight has led him to support Paul in the lawsuit and advocate for Danis’ arrest.

Ex-UFC star targets Conor McGregor’s friend’s arrest

Dillon Danis has been a part of Conor McGregor’s camp since 2016. Over the years, he has displayed the same trash-talking characteristic as the Irishman. Similar to ‘The Notorious,’ even Danis faces the consequences of his trash-talking.

Apparently, he is currently battling a lawsuit. Additionally, Danis claimed that this legal issue could result in $400,000 in legal fees, even if he emerges victorious. The lawsuit had sent shockwaves to the fight organizers, as the BJJ star could have withdrawn from the fight.

While many strongly oppose Agdal’s lawsuit, Perry has lent his support to the idea for his own reasons. During his interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Fighting, Perry stated that Danis’ arrest would work in his favor. He said:

“No dude, I’m gonna. If we sign up to fight and you do… I’m gonna put you in jail. You’re out of the fight. I’m going to fight Mike Perry instead. Let’s do that. Let’s get him arrested this week and I’ll fight Logan [Paul].“

‘Platinum’ almost had his wishes come true, as Danis had pulled out of the fight. Only to then track back on his words and claim that he is still in the fight.

Dillon Danis almost pulled out of the Logan Paul Fight

Earlier this year, Danis was slated to fight KSI, who is also a business partner of Paul. However, the BJJ star withdrew from the fight prematurely, leading to concerns about his commitment to the bout against Logan Paul.

The older Paul brother, who shared these concerns, had included a pull-out clause in their fight agreement. While Danis initially reassured his intent to proceed with the fight, he nearly backed out later on.

On October 6th, the BJJ star announced in a tweet that he would be withdrawing from the bout, citing Logan Paul’s boasting about the lawsuit as the reason.

However, a couple of hours later, Danis clarified that he wasn’t serious about those claims and reaffirmed his commitment to fight. Nevertheless, it seems the fight will proceed as planned, with Perry ready to step in if any unforeseen issues arise.