Remembering His KO Loss, Justin Gaethje Embraces ‘Live by the Sword’ Mentality Ahead of UFC 313 War

Claiming he would likely retire if he drops another KO loss, Justin Gaethje maintains he will “live by the sword” in his reworked UFC 313 co-headliner. Gaethje, who returns next weekend in a co-headliner in Las Vegas, takes on a familiar foe on just a week’s notice.

Booking an impromptu rematch with Rafael Fiziev, ‘The Highlight ‘was first set to fight a surging Kiwi talent. However, earlier this week, Dan Hooker withdrew from his clash with Gaethje. Citing a nasty hand fracture, Hooker revealed he would be sidelined until the end of June at the earliest.

Out of action since last year, Gaethje was stopped in hellacious fashion by Max Holloway at UFC 300. He was not only outplayed for 5 rounds but also ended up getting knocked out with one second to go. And now, a video of the immediate aftermath has been released.

Watching himself unconscious wit blood profusely shooting out of their nose and mouth might have been traumatic for many but for Gaethje, it is a way of life, one he chose.

Assuring fans, he will once more go out on his shield if need be against Fiziev, Gaethje admitted that the footage served as a stark reminder to him. “Great reminder of what’s at stake,” Justin Gaethje tweeted on his X account. “Live by the sword die by the sword. It’s all I know.“, he added confirming his mottow with anyone watching.

Great reminder of what’s at stake. Live by the sword die by the sword. It’s all I know. https://t.co/audGNaQjQG — Justin Gaethje (@Justin_Gaethje) March 1, 2025

Notably, Gaethje had also revealed that if he is ever stopped in a similar fashion again, he would likely hang up his gloves for good.

Gaethje eyes ‘dream’ Islam Makhachev fight

At 36 and not my fights to go in his career, Gaethje has thoughts set on one final title charge. Yet to scoop undisputed spoils during his highlight-reel run, he has laid out distinct plans for this year.

If he does secure second career win over Kazakh striker, Fiziev, Gaethje claims the UFC will have to consider him for the crown.

“I mean, I’m always shooting for (Islam) Makachev, you know,” Gaethje told The Jim Rome Show.

“Right now he’s the champion. And we saw with (Dustin) Poirier, you know — I beat him and then he fought for the belt. I think timing is such a huge factor in this sport. And so with the huge win here and certainly a finish, I think they’re gonna have to consider me,” he further explained.

“With a huge win [March 8], certainly a finish, they’re gonna have to consider me.”@Justin_Gaethje wants a shot at Islam Makhachev for the @UFC Lightweight belt pic.twitter.com/S24incG3Ja — Jim Rome (@jimrome) February 28, 2025

Gaethje would indeed present a distinct challenge to Makhachev. But a 36, just how much is he expected to do?