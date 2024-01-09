UFC 300: Historic Event Predicted to Take ‘Hit’ as ‘Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Boxing Match’ Rumor Spreads

Now that UFC has lined up big events from UFC 297 to UFC 299, we know the fight card and almost everything about it. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the UFC 300 announcement, especially since Dana White revealed it’s a card that will blow everyone’s mind. While the fans are hyped about this event, numerous reports on the internet suggest that Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, who was initially rumored for the historic UFC 300 card, has signed a deal for a boxing match. And as per MMA analysts, it may impact the historic UFC 300.

Advertisement

Recently, on X, MMA Analyst Arron Bronsteter quoted news reports suggesting a Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch might happen in March, but it will be a boxing match. Although, they were initially seen as one of the major attractions for the April event. Given this fact, the MMA Analyst stated that,

“if this is accurate, UFC 300 takes a potential hit in terms of available star power.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1744542435403813197?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Recently, the buzz about their fight at UFC 300 began when Diaz expressed his desire to return, and Masvidal took a turn from retirement, and said he is ‘unretiring.’ Subsequently, fans on the internet thought that the rematch between the two would surely be on the UFC 300 card, as it is a big fight that would undoubtedly attract a significant crowd.

And now, given the fact that the long-discussed Diaz vs. Masvidal rematch, is reported to not be part of UFC 300 due to their reported boxing match, it would impact the event, says the analyst. Indeed, it’s true that they have a history and are both savage fighters. Not having them on the card will undoubtedly impact it, but UFC 300 still offers other options and a fight worth watching.

Despite Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Not Being on UFC 300 Card, It Looks Like a Banger

Dana White has already announced some of the fights for UFC 300. Firstly, the Head Honcho shared big names like Jiří Procházka, Aljamain Sterling, Bo Nickal, and more in the announcement. And then in a recent post he mentioned that Charles Oliveira was supposed to fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship. But the current LW champion is still recovering from an injury. So now, Oliveira has to fight against Arman Tsarukyan,

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1744222146673750018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Seeing the star power already present with the four announced fights, there is no doubt that this card is going to be a banger, even though Diaz and Masvidal won’t be a part of it. So far, here’s the UFC 300 fight card:

Advertisement