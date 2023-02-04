REPORTS: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Official for ‘TUF’

The long wait of fight fans to see one of the greatest combat sports athletes, Conor McGregor, back in action is finally over. It has been announced that ‘The Notorious’ will return to coach a season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’

McGregor, the former UFC lightweight champion, suffered a gruesome leg injury in his last UFC fight in 2021. For almost two years now, he has been recovering from the leg injury.

Later, when the Irishman was fully recovered, there were several talks about his UFC return. However, they were all rumors and nothing was official. Now it is official that the former UFC double champion will return in September. But before that McGregor will appear in the next season of ‘TUF’ against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will headline a pay-per-view in September

Initially, McGregor, on his official Instagram account, confirmed that before entering the UFC cage he will coach another season of ‘TUF.’ Later, Dana White reposted his post on Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Liam Neeson Reveals Problems With ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor and UFC: “I Admire Him but…”

Interestingly, now the UFC supremo has made the news official. Famous MMA reporter Ariel Helwani first posted about the news on his Twitter account. He wrote, “Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are the next TUF coaches, and they’ll fight later in the year, Dana White just announced.”

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are the next TUF coaches, and they’ll fight later in the year, Dana White just announced. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 4, 2023

Further on, Helwani also added that both McGregor and Chandler are expected to headline a pay-per-view later in September. After a while, the news was all over the official social media pages of the UFC.

What weight class will McGregor and Chandler compete in?

Chandler has been asking for this fight for a long time now. Finally, the promotion has full filled his wish. In one of his previous call-outs for McGregor, Chandler stated that he was ready to compete against the Irish star even in the welterweight division.

ALSO READ: “It’s Not Conor McGregor or Jon Jones”: Fans React to Islam Makhachev’s Problem With Dana White Ahead of UFC 284

Also, it is interesting to note that during his recovery time, the former Irish UFC champion has gained significant weight. He stated that he was almost over 250 lbs. Thus, given the circumstances, a fight at welterweight makes a lot of sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

Moreover, ‘The Notorious’ has a better record in welterweight than in the lightweight division. He also earlier expressed his desire to become the first fighter to hold titles in three divisions. Thus, a win in the fight against Chandler at welterweight can be a stepping stone for McGregor to achieve his dream.

What are your thoughts on his blockbuster fight? What weight category do you guys think McGregor and Chandler should compete in?