Liam Neeson Reveals Problems With ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor and UFC: “I Admire Him but…”

Conor McGregor’s trash talk has enthralled numerous individuals globally, including celebrities. And while the Irishman has amassed a ton of support from some of his avid followers, he has accumulated his own share of celebrities that detest him. Including fellow Irishman Liam Neeson.

McGregor rose to prominence for his unique maneuvers and outlook on promoting and marketing his fights. Combining that with his superlative skillet catapulted him to the forefront of the sport.

Once the MMA spectrum realized that McGregor’s trash talk wasn’t hypothetical and that he indeed manifested his success, he undoubtedly solidified himself as the defining star of the sport, racking up extensive stalwart patronage.

He had become a symbol of success for his countrymen, who rejoiced in his success like their own. While numerous countrymen have been in awe of his conduct and fighting portfolio, one Irishman in renowned actor Liam Neeson isn’t too keen on the Notorious one’s success.

Liam Neeson loathes Conor McGregor; brands him ‘little leprechaun’!

Liam Neeson is an eminent figure within the movie industry. The 70-year-old is critically acclaimed for his impeccable acting ability, which is displayed through the various portrayals of his characters.

Neeson was recently interviewed by MEN’S health magazine, which had the Irish actor indulge in a game of ‘Don’t read the comments’. A user had asked Neeson for his thoughts on the UFC and their illustrious star, Conor McGregor.

To the surprise of many, Neeson gave an unprecedented response about the fighting promotion whilst simultaneously censuring McGregor.

Neeson said:

“UFC, I can’t stand. That, to me, is like a bar fight. I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong. The months of training we do..’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over there? Because that’s the next stage from UFC…I fu**ing hate it.

Neeson continued:

“That little leprechaun, Conor McGregor. Uh. Oh please, he gives Ireland a bad name. I know he’s fit, and admire him for that, but can’t take it.”

Spare no thoughts, Neeson. To the astonishment of many, Neeson is not the only Irishman to feel this way towards the former two-weight world champion.

Certain individuals from the country have previously stated that they abhor McGregor for his antics, which essentially put a stain on the country of Ireland.

When will McGregor return?

The former lightweight champion has had a long overdue period from the sport. McGregor was last seen in the octagon in 2021, in a losing effort to Dustin Poirier.

However, the Mac is now slated for a sensational return to the company as a coach for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. His rumored opponents include Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler.

