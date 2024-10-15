Sean O’Malley Chooses Regular Arena Over Las Vegas Sphere for Fights Despite UFC Noche’s Record-Breaking $23 Million Gate

Despite headlining the UFC’s first-ever event at the iconic Sphere in Las Vegas, Sean O’Malley has revealed that he’d choose a regular arena over the high-tech venue for future fights.

The event was a massive success, breaking UFC gate records with a staggering $23 million and impressing the sports world with its epic production. But for O’Malley, the experience wasn’t ideal.

Despite the Sphere’s record-breaking numbers and praise for its immersive visuals, O’Malley believes the atmosphere of a traditional arena better suits the energy and feel of a UFC fight. He dived deeper into the same in a recent appearance on the ‘Join the Lobby’ podcast. On the podcast he said,

“They broke the gate record, it was like $23 million. It is a dope record to have. It would be crazy to have a regular arena. It was a different vibe, if I could pick fighting in the Sphere again or a regular arena, it would 100% be a regular arena. The vibe and the energy was completely different.”

The UFC went all out to make sure that its first-ever event at the Sphere would leave the sporting world speechless. However, that came at a cost. White revealed that his team spent more than $20 million putting on the event and therefore, this would be a one-time event for the company.

For the champion, the recent title loss proved to be a time to reset and treat nagging health issues. ‘Suga’ is set to be on the sidelines for a few months but upon his return, he wants nothing other than a rematch against Merab Dvalishvili.

O’Malley explains why he feels he is still better than Merab

The 29-year-old’s title reign may have been short-lived, but he’s already eyeing a rematch against Dvalishvili after their fight at UFC 306. Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss, O’Malley is confident he can bounce back stronger. He revealed he fought with a torn labrum, which hindered his performance, but insists he doesn’t regret not pulling out of the fight.

O’Malley believes he delivered more damage in the later rounds and feels frustrated that the fight didn’t go his way. With his sights set on a March or April return, O’Malley is determined to reclaim his belt, convinced he’s the better fighter.

He’s also hinted that Dvalishvili might prefer a rematch with him over a fight with rising contender Umar Nurmagomedov, suggesting Dvalishvili is wary of Nurmagomedov’s skills. Suga’s hunger for redemption remains, and he’s ready to prove he’s still at the top of the bantamweight division.