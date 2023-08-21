Sean O’Malley Helps $160,000,000 Man Snoop Dogg Make Money From His Victory at UFC 292: “Great F**king Win Champ”

Sean O’Malley created history last weekend when he defeated former champion Aljamain Sterling in the second round of their UFC 292 championship bout. ‘Suga,’ who was already a well-known figure in the MMA world due to his remarkable fighting style and charming character, will now enjoy even more popularity as a result of his title win. However, despite his fame, the 28-year-old was viewed as an underdog going into the battle.

Advertisement

Many prominent personalities, though, backed ‘Suga’ to win the UFC title. Snoop Dogg, the Grammy-winning rapper, was one of them. The veteran American rapper has been a long-time supporter of Sean O’Malley.

Following his triumph, Dogg sent a video message to O’Malley, which he later shared on his official Twitter account. In the statement, Dogg also disclosed that O’Malley helped him in winning an ample amount of money from his UFC 292 victory.

Advertisement

Snoop Dogg sends a message to Sean O’Malley

Many expected Sterling to dominate ‘Suga’ with his superior grappling abilities. O’Malley, on the other hand, kept his distance from the former champion inside the cage. After losing the first round, O’Malley found his sweet spot in the second and unleashed a powerful right hand that knocked Sterling out.

O’Malley then landed a couple of hammer strikes before the referee intervened and ended the bout. With a spectacular triumph, ‘Suga’ certainly lived up to the anticipation and announced his ‘Suga era’.

Snoop Dogg also tuned in to watch the fight and sent a message to O’Malley after he won. According to Dogg’s claims, the rapper with a $160 million net worth seemed to have wagered his money on O’Malley’s triumph and profited handsomely.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SugaSeanMMA/status/1693702930359263609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

He did not, however, reveal the amount. The 28-year-old later posted the clip on his Twitter account with the caption. “UNC.” In the video, Dogg said:

“Great fucking win champ. The Suga show starts now. You made me some money last night.”

What’s next for ‘Suga’?

Sean O’Malley seemed to know who he was going to face next, following his big victory over Aljamain Sterling. ‘Suga’ mentioned his previous opponent, Marlon Vera, during the post-fight interview.

Marlon Vera fought on the same card as UFC 292 and defeated Pedro Munhoz. He has a history with O’Malley, which is interesting. The Ecuadorian is the first UFC fighter to knock out ‘Suga’ in the first round in 2020.

However, ‘Suga’ never considered it a defeat, since he claims he damaged his foot before the KO. As a result, they’ve beefed ever since. Given their past, Vera is also interested in the fight. As a result, it will be fascinating to see if the UFC follows through on this or awards Sterling a quick rematch.