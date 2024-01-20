Sean Strickland Parents: Everything About UFC Champ’s Father and Mother

Fans following the buildup to UFC 297 may have known a lot about Sean Strickland. Like a lot of other UFC fighters, Strickland is also a victim of a troubled childhood. However, the primary reason for his troubles stayed right at his own home. It was none other than his father. Strickland has given multiple interviews about his parents. But he never really had any positive points to mention about his father.

Advertisement

Despite all the interviews, no sources have been able to reveal the names of Strickland’s parents. However, his interviews do give a hint about how his parents could have been. Strickland has mentioned that he was strongly attached to his mother. It was his father’s brash nature that made him worry that he would kill his mother someday. This is why he used to hug his mom’s leg all while sitting by her in their kitchen.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/casualmmainc/status/1742366764397465818?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Strickland has also mentioned that he had several altercations with his father as well. Once he broke a guitar on his father’s head to protect his mother. But when he was 18, a violent altercation with his father had him and his mother moving out of his house. Several reports suggest that ‘Tarzan’s’ father bid goodbye to this earth in 2017 at 50 years of age.

But the California native has faced abuse outside his home as well. ‘Tarzan’ has detailed the same in one of his interviews. The incident that the current UFC middleweight champ revealed may be counted as a rare case.

Sean Strickland has been sexually abused by women

Sean Strickland has appeared in a plethora of interviews with the noted UFC content creator, Nina Marie-Daniele. It was in one such interview that Strickland revealed the experience of having a non-consensual “th***some”. He revealed that he was just 17 when he got locked up in a room with two other older women who forced him into sexual acts. Strickland even said:

“If I was a woman in that situation, I am fu**ing sure, it’s r**e”

Advertisement

The current UFC middleweight champ’s mood made it hard for fans to realize whether he was speaking the truth or just trash-talking like he does a lot. But his fans are currently awaiting his first title defense bout against the noted South African native, Dricus Du Plessis. These two are scheduled to lock horns at the UFC 297 main event, which begins in a few hours from now.