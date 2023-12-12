Shavkat Rakhmonov Record: Is ‘Nomad’ Undefeated?

The Kazakh fighter Shavkat Rakhmonov is one of the highly sought-after fighters in the UFC. Not just this but his records are a testimony to what more his future holds for him. He currently is #5 in the welterweight rankings and has the potential to become the future welterweight champion.

With exceptional octagon skills, the 29-year-old fighter is trained in sambo. His MMA skills justify his undefeated professional MMA record which currently stands at 17-0-0. His 17 victories were the result of knockouts and submissions (8 via KO/TKO, 9 via submission).

Looking at his record, one can easily take notice of his flawless wrestling skills. Rakhmonov has an A-game when it comes to wrestling and holds mastery in combat sambo. From controlling the opponent to delivering takedowns, ‘Nomad’ has a good eye for both time and weight and uses it for his benefit.

Rakhmonov had his last fight at UFC 285 against Geoff Neal. He defeated Neal in a catchweight bout via Submission (rear-naked choke) in round 3.

The bout was one of a kind where Rakhmonov delivered an amazing set of skills combining both striking and grappling.

UFC 296: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

‘Nomad’ is all geared up for his upcoming fight at UFC 296. It is the last and the closing UFC PPV event of the year. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card features the Kazakh-born fighter Rakhmonov set against ‘Wonderboy’ for a welterweight bout.

Thompson holds the record of 17-6-1 and is #6 in the welterweight rankings. His style of fighting is a mix of different forms. He is trained in kickboxing, karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

In the main event of UFC 296, Leon Edwards will defend his Welterweight title against Colby Covington. The winner of Rakhmonov vs Thompson will be able to make a strong statement to be the next challenger for the Welterweight championship. Also, in the co-main event Alexandre Pantoja will defend his flyweight title against Brandon Royval.

The fight card if the last UFC PPV looks promising and might end up giving one of the best shows of the night. We can’t wait to see who wins and take home the victory.