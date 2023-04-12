“Down $520K”: Dana White Almost Losses Half-Million Gambling With Nelk Boys’ Stephen Deleonardis

UFC president Dana White is known for his love of gambling, and it’s no surprise that he’s pretty good at it too. His latest betting adventure took place with the controversial YouTuber SteveWillDoIt, who’s already notorious for his wild antics. However, White couldn’t place his bets at Palms casino, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the situation. White and Steve were playing blackjack together, adding to the already entertaining video content that Steve produces.

It’s impressive to see Dana White finding time for gambling alongside his already busy schedule, which includes overseeing both the UFC and the Slap Fighting League. With so much on his plate, it’s impressive that he still manages to indulge in his love for betting.

However, White’s recent New Year’s Eve incident has led to criticism from the public. Moreover, even to the postponement of his debut Slap Fighting League event. Despite this setback, UFC’s Head Honcho remains a powerful force in the world of combat sports. Furthermore, continuing to entertain fans with his larger-than-life personality, both in and out of the ring.

Dana White loses $520,000 while playing blackjack

In a recent YouTube video on SteveWillDoIt’s account, the controversial YouTuber met up with none other than Dana White for a bit of gambling. Steve started out $10,000 down, while White was losing big with only $520,000 left on the table.

Despite their initial losses, both men managed to turn their luck around before leaving the table. Steve made a profit of around $15,000, while White made an impressive $50,000 profit. It’s no secret that White is an avid gambler, and this latest win only adds to his reputation as someone who knows how to play the game.

Steve said, “So I just made like $15,000, Dana just made $50,000. He was down $520,000 at one point, we are winners.”

Meanwhile, Steve’s followers got a glimpse into his wild and extravagant lifestyle, which includes gambling with high-profile figures like White. On the other hand, gambling and Dana White have quite a deep relationship. Moreover, where once, it led to him getting banned from gambling.

UFC head honcho won too much from Palms casino

Dana White, the UFC president, has earned a reputation as a high-stakes gambler, spending hours at tables in Las Vegas casinos. His luckiest evenings have seen him win as much as $7 million in a single night, making him a well-known figure in the world of gambling.

However, his success has come with consequences, as some of the top casinos have banned him from playing due to his high-stakes game.

He said, “It’s not that I’m banned from casinos, it’s just that they don’t want me to play there.”

“The Palm has kicked me out of there twice, the Mirage, the Wynn will not let me play.” He further added.

Despite rumors to the contrary, White is not officially banned from any of Las Vegas’s major casinos. However, some establishments have put up stumbling blocks to keep him out. White’s gambling prowess and extravagant lifestyle have made him a polarizing figure.

Some admire his risk-taking nature, while others see him as a reckless gambler. Regardless of opinion, there is no denying that White’s love of gambling has made him a fixture in the Las Vegas scene.