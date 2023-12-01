Ryan Garcia Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Boxer Make Against Oscar Duarte?

The noted boxing star, Ryan Garcia, may have picked up his first pro-boxing loss against Gervonta Davis in his previous bout. But, it didn’t prevent him from bagging an insane $30M. Well, currently the Mexican-American is gearing up to step inside the ring once again on 2nd December 2023. He will lock horns with the famed, Oscar Duarte, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on the night. But do you have any idea about the amount of riches he will collect from his upcoming showdown?

Advertisement

Multiple fans and pundits have got into the breakdown of the bout. But, the fight purses of the combatants have also been a hot topic of discussion about this eagerly awaited Garcia vs. Duarte showdown. The known sports coverage network, ‘InsideSport’, reported that ‘KingRy’ will pocket a whopping $5M as a guaranteed purse from the bout. But as of now, there are no reports about how much Gracia’s rival, Duarte will make from the bout.

The 25-year-old looked extremely proud when he reposted an ‘X’ update from his manager, Oscar De la Hoya. It revealed his earnings from his previous fight against Davis. The caption to Garcia’s repost was enough to reveal his pride about how well the fight sold.

Advertisement

“The Fight made over 100m for the event. I told everyone that when you choose to make the fights that the people want it will create big events. Not only that but we showed everyone how to promote a fight in this generation and I’m extremely proud to be apart[a part of] the event.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1681758159889891328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It was actually ‘KingRy’s’ manager, De La Hoya, who revealed Ryan’s “$30M” earnings from his fight against Davis. However, a comparison between Garcia’s earnings from his previous and upcoming fight might leave a lot of fans in bewilderment.

Why is Ryan Garcia receiving a mere $5M fight purse for his upcoming bout?

Most of us may agree that $5M can never be considered a meager amount. Still, it is considerably less than the $30M that Garcia pocketed for his previous bout against Gervonta Davis. Hence, several followers may be currently wondering about the reasons behind this drop in Garcia’s fight purse.

Advertisement

But, it’s pertinent to note that $5M is just Garcia’s guaranteed fight purse for his upcoming match against Duarte. It can also be taken as his ‘show up to a fight’ income. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Garcia will make a lot more if he manages to win the bout. But even if we ignore the results, the 25-year-old will make a healthy amount from his PPV income as well.

But, we’ll probably have to wait for another similar revelation from Garcia’s manager, De La Hoya, to know about his overall earnings from the fight against Oscar Duarte. How much do you think he will make?