Sean O’Malley Crashes Alleged Illuminati Party with Nelk Boys in Wild Expose

Sean O’Malley seems to have broken his rule of being off social media and doing anything other than training for his next fight. The former UFC champion made this ultimatum after he lost his title to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September last year.

Since then, he’s been straight as an arrow, no smoking, no drinking, no partying. He just spent time with his family, trained, and slept well, for optimum recovery. However, just a week before his rematch against Merab, his patience seems to have worn off.

‘Suga’ has a lot of history with the Nelk Boys YouTube group, with their member SteveWillDoIt even buying him a car. The YouTube group hosted a fake Illuminati party as a prank with the help of their former member, MTV Jesse, in which O’Malley also made an appearance.

It was all a bid to fool a man named ‘Dan’ into believing the Illuminati exists, and they even set up some elaborate ‘sacrificial ceremonies’ to make it believable.

In the video, you can see ‘Suga’ popping up ever so often to mess around with the target and to make things look more surreal.

At the end of the video, Kyle Forgeard, the leader of Nelk Boys, even brought O’Malley in front of the camera and gave him a shout-out for helping them with their prank.

This isn’t the first time ‘Suga‘ has been a part of a prank video for YouTube, though. As the story goes, there was a time when a victim of their pranks wanted to knock him out.

Prank victim hilariously threatens O’Malley

‘Suga’ loves the prank videos, especially when people don’t recognize him. Back in 2023, the former UFC champion teamed up with the YouTube channel ThatWasEpic for a series of pranks.

One of these pranks involved them going up to random people and pretending that they were about to tow them.

O’Malley had his hair covered up with a hat to make sure no one would recognize him. The pair then made their way to a gas station where they pulled up on an unsuspecting civilian. The man got extremely agitated and started claiming his brother was a sergeant and was about to hear about this.

Sensing that the prank had gone too far, the YouTuber quickly stepped in and revealed that his car wasn’t actually being towed away. After hearing that, the civilian stated, “Bro, y’all almost got slept bruh. Crazy bro, coz I’ve been to prison for assault twice already.”

Random dude told Sean O’Malley he was about to get slept for pranking him pic.twitter.com/QCfIjZfPKN — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 12, 2025

The YouTuber then played into it and asked him whether he would actually have fought them if it wasn’t a prank, and the man still confidently stated that he would’ve taken both of them on and knocked them out, ironically still not realizing he was standing next to a UFC champion.