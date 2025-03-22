‘Such a Weird Movie’: ‘Interstellar’ Blows Joe Rogan’s Mind a Decade After Release, Can’t Stop Praising Christopher Nolan

An avid fan of space and all its frontiers, UFC caller, Joe Rogan still has great things to say about the 2014 thriller, Interstellar over 10 years since his emphatic release.

Rogan, a huge fan of space exploration – a constant topic on his hugely popular podcast, has held some strong views on the topic since his insertion into the mainstream. And a massive fan of director, Christopher Nolan, the Bostonian is sure to have a keen eye on The Odyssey — another Nolan-directed flick set for release next year.

But in light of the film’s recent re-release, 11 years on from its inception- Rogan has labeled the sci-fi fantasy’s screenplay as “incredible” to this day still.

“It’s [Interstellar] an amazing movie,” Rogan said on his show. “I just saw it again like a couple of weeks ago. It was incredible. It’s so good — it’s so weird.”, the JRE podcast host noted.

Still in the grasp of its powerful story, Rogan asserted, “It’s such a weird movie,” claiming director Nolan as a wizard.

Rogan’s fascination with Nolan and Interstellar shouldn’t come as a surprise to those who have witnessed the podcaster host scientists like Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson and Dr. Brian Cox on his show to discuss complex theories about the mysteries of the universe.

In fact, when Rogan launched his podcast as part of his Spotify deal, he did so with a brand new space-themed studio in his new residency in Austin, Texas.

And as far as Nolan is considered, Interstellar isn’t the only subject the UFC commentator has been taken with.

Rogan credits Oppenheimer for his favorite quote ever

And also delving into another Nolan masterpiece, Rogan also heaped praise on the biographical thriller, Oppenheimer. Released in 2023, the blockbuster follows the life of theoretical physicist and the father of the Atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer- played by Irish actor, Cillian Murphy.

Claiming Oppenheimer’s use of a particular quote shook him to his core, Rogan described the Hindu scripture Bhagavad Gita’s reference in the movie as one of his favorite quotes of all time.

“(J. Robert) Oppenheimer’s quote when they detonated the nuclear bombs is one of my favorite quotes ever,” Rogan told comedian, Dave Chappelle.

“I am become death, destroyer, destroyer of worlds,” Rogan added.

Furthermore, the veteran UFC color commentator admitted that it was rather “astonishing” that following the use of nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, deployment on that scale has not been repeated in the years since.

And in classic Rogan way, he claimed that the use of nuclear weaponry may go hand-in-hand with people’s apparent sightings of UFOs and other mysterious aircraft in the 1940s and years since.

Do you think Rogan believes nuclear weaponry caught the attention of extraterrestrial beings?