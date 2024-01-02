UFC Star Fighter Reveals How He Once Popped Francis Ngannou’s Arms While Grappling- “Gonna Kill Me Now”

A lot of fans may have witnessed the former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou inside the octagon. But not all of them know about his insane mental and physical toughness. The noted UFC welterweight, Gilbert Burns, recently revealed an incident that may prove to be enough to let the fans know about the Cameroonian’s unbelievable rigidity.

Advertisement

Burns chose famed former UFC light-heavyweight, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s YouTube podcast to talk about Ngannou. ‘Durinho’ appeared on one of ‘Jaxxon Podcast’s’ recent episodes where he revealed what had happened in a years-old sparring session between him and ‘The Predator’.

The MMA coverage house ‘Bloody Elbow’ put up Burns’s words about Ngannou through an ‘X’ update. Durinho mentioned that he was grappling with Ngannou. He further said:

Advertisement

“We grappled hard and I get his arm. He didn’t tap, and I popped his arm. I was so afraid. I said, ‘Oh my God! This guy gonna kill ne now’.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BloodyElbow/status/1742030956339527847?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Most fans may know that Burns is equipped with a superb ground game. But Ngannou’s decision of not tapping out despite his arm getting “popped” undoubtedly stands as proof of his incredible toughness. However, another recent incident testified that the Cameroon native also has a big heart besides a tough physique.

Francis Ngannou drove his coach to tears after providing him with a lucrative paycheck

Ngannou shocked the combat sports world with his remarkable performance against the noted WBC heavyweight champ, Tyson Fury. Apart from gaining the respect of the boxing community, Ngannou also earned a huge amount of money for the fight. However, ‘The Predator’ also handed a lucrative sum of money to his coach, Eric Nicksick, who almost got to tears after witnessing the amount.

Advertisement

But combat sports fans are restless to know about Ngannou’s 2024 plans. A lot of them feel that he was robbed of a victory against Fury despite putting up an incredible performance. Those fans are eager to witness a rematch between the two coveted heavyweights. But he is also contracted to the PFL currently.

The PFL chairman, Donn Davis, announced in November 2023 that ‘The Predator will take on the noted heavyweight boxer, Deontay Wilder, in a mixed rules fight in 2024. Well, now that the year has already begun, several combat sports fans are currently waiting for the materialization of Davis’ announcement. It will be interesting to watch which path Ngannou chooses for himself.