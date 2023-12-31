UFC 297 Suffers Setback with Star Fighter Forced to Withdraw Due to Injury

As the new year finally knocks on the door, so does UFC 297 but things have unexpectedly taken a turn. The expected matchup between the light heavyweight fighters Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes is in the dust now. Ulberg’s injury led him to step back which has left his opponent frustrated.

Reyes recently took to his official Instagram account and shared a story where he informed about the cancellation of the upcoming bout. He also shared his state of frustration with the situation and informed that the promotion is looking at other options. He wrote,

“Hey Everyone My Fight Jan 20 has been called off due to my opponent’s “injury”. We are currently looking at options or rescheduling. I’ve had a great camp and I’m def frustrated but god has a plan.”

The 34-year-old fighter also expressed that the UFC is working from their end to find a replacement or might come around with rescheduling. But the New Zealand-based fighter Ulberg hasn’t made any statement or shared any response yet about the situation.

Reyes currently has a professional MMA record of 12-4-0 which includes 12 wins (7 via knockout, 2 via submission, 3 via decision) and 4 losses (3 via knockout, 1 via decision). His last bout was at UFC 281 in which he was defeated by Ryan Spann via KO (punches). It is important to note that ‘The Devastator’ was once a light heavyweight title challenger against Jon Jones, losing the bout via unanimous decision. The upcoming UFC 297 event is one of the best opportunities for him to regain his position back in the UFC.

UFC 297: When and where the event is taking place?

The very awaited and the second UFC event of the upcoming new year 2024 has kept fans hooked in excitement. The recent brawl at UFC 296 between Strickland and du Plessis has excited fans for entertainment at another level.

The UFC 297 event is set to take place on January 20, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main event includes an expected bout between the current middleweight champion Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis. At the same time, the expected co-main event includes a women’s flyweight title bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot.

It will be interesting to see what comes next and how things turn out for the upcoming event. From last-minute replacements to rescheduling, fans can’t wait to see what the event is set to offer.