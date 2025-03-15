‘This Is Weird’: Joe Rogan Worried About Gen Z, Including His Kids, Adapting to Technology

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is the latest influential voice to share his worry regarding the future of technology. And it’s effects on the younger generation, a worry shared by many regardless of the group they belong to.

Known for his status with the Dana White-led promotion, Rogan, through his podcast tries to have a discussion about what he believes to be the biggest issues plaguing our society.

He has previously had guests talking about a variety of subjects- from global warming to social security to Tesla cars and cancel culture. However, the biggest issue he believes is this generation’s kids, his included, being hooked to a phone screen as the world passes them by. “The kids [use] Snapchat,” Rogan said on his podcast.

“My kids don’t even text. They just snap their friends, They’re in the middle of the movie theatre or something, they’re like take a weird face, send it to their friends. Like, what are you doing?” the popular podcast host asked, calling it a weird addiction. Rogan is also concerned about a version of the app that he believes can be used as a surveillance tool.

HOLY S–T ARE YOU KIDDING @RuffyMMA started the main card on fire with this epic knockout [ WATCH #UFC313 HERE https://t.co/c994LaRuyo ] pic.twitter.com/5W6hYl1n0J — UFC (@ufc) March 9, 2025

Naming Snap-Maps as the culprit, the 57-year-old questioned why children would knowingly disclose their location at all times while on the app. “It’s weird, man.” he told NFL star Antonio Brown earlier this week.

“They’re all little surveillance experts. But the crazy thing is they give it up to each other. Like you have to, if you have friends. You have to let your friends know where you are on the Snap Map.”, he added with equal notes of confusion and disappointment in his voice.

But it’s not just these apps that Rogan is concerned about. If his arguments are to be taken into account, it would appear that Rogan is sold on the idea of all of us living in the Matrix before Morpheus wakes us up.

Rogan’s insane AI theory

Rogan seems to be fully sold by the simulation theory- in which it is claimed the universe is actually part of a simulation that we are all living through.

“I think if the simulation is real, it seems ridiculous now, less so than it seemed five years ago,” Rogan said. “But I think five years from now it’ll seem likely.”, he added with confidence.

Joe then went on a bizarre tangent, trying to explain his point of view. “I think it’s all interconnected in some very bizarre way,” The UFC caller continued.

“I think we’re slowly building toward that connection with all of this technology. And all of these new innovations and all of a greater understanding of quantum physics and space.“, he tried to explain.

Elaborating further, the JRE host said, “As they build on all of this stuff, I think it’s gonna become more and more likely that this whole thing is somehow or another real but not real at the same time. Neither a simulation nor like actual reality, like a hybrid of these things.”

Yeah, that’s enough internet for us today, Joe…

Ironically, despite the theories and the fears, Rogan has himself delved into the media and technology sphere to a huge extent. His podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience,’ was the most listened-to show on Spotify in 2024.

Rogan, in fact, apparently held so much influence that the Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice-President of the United States, Kamala Harris, had attempted to be on his show as a part of her election campaign. And guess what? The VP couldn’t even book a seat at his table!