“Tony’s Funeral…”: Fans Raise Concerns Over Hypothetical Tony Ferguson vs Max Holloway UFC 300 Fight

Dana White recently announced some fights set to take place on April 13th for the UFC 300 card, and for obvious reasons, it caused a stir on the internet. Meanwhile, in the wild realm of the internet, another hypothetical UFC 300 fight has surfaced– Tony Ferguson vs. Max Holloway. As this theory gained attention from all over, fans on the internet expressed concern and discontent with this fight.

Recently, on Instagram MMA Uncensored shared a screenshot from an account named Donald Trump Favorite Fighter, expressing the opinion that a fight between Ferguson and Holloway at UFC 300 would be a fitting send-off for ‘El Cucuy.’ This sparked concern on the internet, with worries for Ferguson, who is already on a 7-fight losing streak. So fans don’t want him to go down for this massive challenge. Here’s how fans reacted to the news.

In light of the fact that Ferguson, who once had a 12-fight win streak after 2019, hasn’t won a single fight in the past 4 years. And it seems he has passed his prime. Now, close to 40, he has lost some fighting flair. On the flip side, Holloway is one of the best boxers in the division.

Apart from the Alexander Volkanovski trilogy fight, Holloway has looked dominant. In his last fight against Korean Zombie, he looked like an absolute beast, signaling a comeback with a knockout win. Considering all these factors, fans don’t want Ferguson to fight again, especially against Holloway, who is known for his strikes. UFC President Dana White has also shared that he wants “El Cucuy” to retire.

Dana White wants Tony Ferguson to retire

At UFC 296, Ferguson did everything he could, but the results weren’t in his favor as Paddy Pimblett secured yet another win. Following this, from fans to Dana White, everyone has suggested that the former UFC interim champion should now hang up his gloves and move forward.

At UFC 296 Post Fight Presser, when Dana White was asked about what’s his plan with Ferguson he stated;

“I would love to see Tony retire. When you talk about skids you look at the guys he fought too and that plays a factor too. And how did he look right up until he lost? Tonight, Tony looks like he should retire.”

Indeed, it’s a big statement coming from the UFC boss, someone who has closely seen Ferguson’s prime and current state. Despite White suggesting retirement, Ferguson, known for his never-give-up attitude, still urges his fans not to lose hope. The future will be interesting to see whether Ferguson secures another fight or decides to retire.