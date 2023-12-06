Trevor Lawrence Injury: UFC Champion Sean Strickland Gets Brutal on Jacksonville Jaguars Star’s High Ankle Sprain

MMA is one of the most dangerous sports to partake in. The risk of injury is extremely high in MMA during both training as well as the actual fight itself. However, fighters do not have a schedule to follow. Therefore, they can afford to take all the time necessary to recover from an injury and then return to fighting. However, the same can not be said about football players in the NFL. The same was recently pointed out by Sean Strickland following an injury to Trevor Lawrence.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took on the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week. During a snap, Lawrence hurt his ankle while being blitzed by the Cincinnati defense. Following the incident, Trey Hendrickson helped Lawrence get back up to his feet. He was able to take a few steps before collapsing back to the ground. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland took to Twitter to react to a clip of the same. He said,

“Football player “I rolled my ankle need to go to the hospital. MMA fighter “I took a kick and broke my arm, only 20 more minutes of fighting then I can go to the hospital”. Moral of the story is you have to be a fucking idiot to want to be a fighter.”

Lawrence is the franchise quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence was drafted first overall in the 2021 draft and is in the second year of a 4-year $36.7 million contract.

The Jaguars currently have a record of 8-4. Jaguar fans will be hoping that the injury is not too serious and Lawrence can return as soon as possible if they want any chance of making it to the playoffs.

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at what is next for UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland to headline the UFC’s return to Toronto

‘Tarzan’ shocked the world at UFC 293 to become the middleweight champion of the world. He put on a flawless performance and outstruck the best striker in his division, Israel Adesanya. Many believe that Adesanya would get an immediate rematch.

However, ‘The Last Style Bender’ opted to take an infinite break from the sport to focus on himself. The UFC then switched their focus towards Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland and Du Plessis will now headline the first PPV event in 2024. The pair will headline UFC 297, which will take place in Toronto.