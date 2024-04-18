‘TUF’ Fame Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson Details How the Reality Show Transformed and Saved Dana White’s Promotion

Although the UFC is one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world today, it did not always get to enjoy that status. Initially, the UFC was not welcomed by many sporting commissions. Moreover, the promotion had to go through several low moments even after getting established. Yet, it stood tall and overcame all adversity. According to Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, a lot of credit goes to ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ reality show.

TUF premiered in 2004 and is usually scheduled twice in a calendar year. While the show has now completed 31 seasons, the UFC uses it to single out and gather talent. Many legendary fighters like Tony Ferguson have fought their way through TUF, bringing immense attention to the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Reflecting on the same, Jackson, not only asserted that it was beneficial to the UFC but also saved it from it coming to a halt, saying,

“That reality show saved the UFC. That whole show.” He added, “That is crazy how a reality show can effect an MMA event.”

MMA as a sport was not respected or even welcomed by some combat enthusiasts. However, once TUF’s popularity grew, people began warming up to such a combat sport.

All about the Upcoming Ulitmate fighter season

The next season of The Ultimate Fighter has already been announced. This time around, two female Titans will be taking the lead as the coaches.

On one hand, you have the monumental and iconic, Valentina Shevchenko, and on the other, the current Flyweight champion, Alexa Grasso.

In addition, the shooting of the season is underway with a diverse group of fighters from 14 different nationalities. Hence, on the face of it, this season appears to be quite intriguing, and might even introduce us to some exciting new MMA talents.