UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane- Date, Time, Venue, Live, and More

The UFC brings phenomenal pay-per-views one after the other and they have one of the most anticipated pay-per-views coming up, which is UFC 285. UFC 285 on March 4th will be headlined by Jon Jones and Cyril Gane, who are going to fight for the heavyweight championship of the world. Yes, you heard it right, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones makes his much-awaited comeback inside the octagon at UFC 285. But that’s not it. The fans get to see ‘The Bullet’ Valentina Shevchenko defend her flyweight title against up-and-coming Alexa Grasso.

The excitement for this card is off the roof and can’t wait are the only two words. Here is everything that you need to know about UFC 285.

UFC 285 Matchups

Jones vs Gane: As the wait is over to see Jon Jones back in the cage, it would be interesting enough to see how he performs in the octagon. Cyril Gane is one of the most decorated strikers in the heavyweight division. Jones now has fought at 205 pounds and has pretty much dominated the division.

This fight would be a big jump for Jon Jones as he moves up a weight class and the move up is huge. The weight limit for heavyweights is 265 pounds. How does Jones catch up with the weight, how will he be able to manage his cardio and will he get the job done are questions the fans have. We find out at UFC 285.

Shevchenko vs Grasso: With all the skills that Grasso is going to bring in the octagon, the real question is, can she beat Shevchenko? The betting odds on this one are going to hugely favor ‘The Bullet.’ No one easily bets against ‘The Bullet’ and rightly so. Will the champ continue her dominance?

Other than the main and co-main event, we have bangers on the card. The much talked about Rakhmonov will face Neal in 170 pounds. The stock on Rakhmonov is quite high as he has put incredible performances in the octagon. Geoff Neal, the former dark horse of the division, is not the one to sleep on.

Jalin Turner will face Dan Hooker in the lightweight division of the UFC. Dan Hooker has always been a fan favorite. Will he be able to deliver on March 4th or is the end coming near for Hooker will be the question.

UFC 285 Fight Card, Date, Time, and more

Prelims:

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Cody Garbrandt vs Julio Arce

Main Card:

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Jalin Turner vs Dan Hooker

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko (C) vs Alexa Grasso – Women’s Flyweight title bout

Jon Jones vs Cyril Gane – Heavyweight championship of the world

What Time is UFC 285?

Date: 4th March 2023

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas United States

Early Prelims: 6 PM EST

Prelims: 8 PM EST

Main card: 10 PM EST

If you are in the US, you can watch early prelims on ESPN+. Prelims and Main card are both on ESPN and ESPN+.

What are your picks for UFC 285?

