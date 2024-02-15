UFC 300: Mark Zuckerberg Mulls Over Facing Another Billionaire Giant After Cancellation of Elon Musk Fight

The discussions of a fight between the noted tech billionaires, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg took the world by storm in the previous year. But, the bout was later canceled due to a few disagreements between the parties. However, a lot of the online population knows that the noted Meta CEO, Zuckerberg, trains in various genres of martial arts regularly. This is probably why one of his followers presented another billionaire rival for ‘Zuck’ on Instagram. Well, the Facebook head honcho didn’t deny his fan’s wish.

Much like his previously scheduled rival, Musk, Zuckerberg is also an avid user of his platform, Instagram. The 39-year-old recently uploaded a video to his own Instagram account comparing Apple’s virtual reality headset, Vision Pro, to a similar product from his brand, Meta Quest. Quite clearly, ‘Zuck’ adjudged the product from his own house to be better than Vision Pro.

However, one of the comments on ‘Zuck’s’ post showcased a fan’s wild imagination. He predicted that Zuckerberg counting his own product better than the Vision Pro would lead to bad blood between him and the Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

He also clarified that he wanted to watch a fight between them at the upcoming UFC 300.

‘Zuck’ even replied to this fan. But, his reply may have been a bit different than most would have expected. The Meta CEO didn’t deny this fan. Instead, he revealed that his ACL was still recovering, due to which he won’t be able to fight Cook currently. His reply to the fan read:

“ACL still recovering though”

Well, the emoji at the end of ‘Zuck’s’ reply implied that he wasn’t really serious about fighting Cook. Hence, it’s quite apparent that the UFC 300 main event will feature someone else who is a regular fighter.

Which fighters will the UFC 300 main event feature if not Mark Zuckerberg?

The UFC CEO, Dana White, started announcing updates related to the UFC 300 from the ending days of the previous year. Still, they have been unable to come up with an announcement about the main event of the same.

Well, it’s quite apparent that ‘Zuck’ won’t be featured at UFC 300. But there are several speculations among the fans about the ones who may headline UFC 300. A recent announcement from Dana White got a lot of fans predicting that the authorities will be announcing a Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad main event for UFC 300.

But other fans are also hoping to witness Conor McGregor or Israel Adesanya as the UFC 300 main eventer. However, nobody except the UFC authorities can say what they are planning for the coveted main event of UFC 300 scheduled for 13 April.