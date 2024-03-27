UFC 300: Official Referee Reportedly Announced for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill Title Fight at Historic Event

There are a number of big events coming up in 2024 that UFC fans can look forward to. The return of Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are a few that immediately come to mind. However, prior to that, a huge event will take place next month in the form of UFC 300. Dana White and his team have been hyping up the event for the better part of a year now, and with the event only a few weeks away, the final pieces of the puzzle are falling into place.

The main event at UFC 300 features a light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and former champion Jamahal Hill. ‘Championship Rounds’ took to Twitter and confirmed, via John Morgan, the third man in the octagon for the main event at UFC 300. Once again, Herb Dean will officiate yet another big event for the UFC. Dean is no stranger to refereeing big fights and has been doing so for the better part of the last two decades. Other notable fights he has refereed include Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and both of Conor McGregor’s recent fights against Dustin Poirier to name a few.

The main event at UFC 300 is one that the UFC struggled a lot to put together. Several fighters expressed their interest in wanting to headline the event. The UFC also contacted the likes of Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, and Khabib Nurmagomedov among others. However, none of those fights materialised and Dana White had to finally settle for Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill. The fight announcement did garner mockery from fans who expected something bigger as the main event for UFC 300.

Other fights to look out for at UFC 300 and their implications

There are several key fights that fans need to look out for at UFC 300. Some of the fights will have massive implications on the title picture in their respective divisions. For starters, Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan. This will be a key fight in the lightweight division with the winner most likely set to take on Islam Makhachev.



Likewise, the final fight on the preliminary card features Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic. The winner of this fight could make a strong bid to face the winner of the main event on the same card. Finally, the debut of Kayla Harrison is a fight worth keeping a close eye on. Harrison is just a win or two away from being able to challenge for the title and becoming a two-promotion world champion.