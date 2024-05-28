UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier Press Conference Date, Streaming Details, PPV Prices- A Complete Fan Guide

The respectful banter between UFC 302 main eventers, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, has boosted its hype to unimaginable levels. While several fans have already booked their seats inside the Prudential Center in Newark to enjoy the action of UFC 302, many others are still searching for a way to witness the exciting encounters of the night.

So, here’s a guide to the key details of the event which might help them find a way to be a part of the excitement of UFC 302.

UFC 302: Venue, Date and Time

On one hand, Conor McGregor will make his comeback at the UFC 303 on 29 June after 3 long years. But even the beginning of the month is expected to be an enthralling one with the UFC 302 featuring a title fight between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev. It will also play host to a fight between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa.

So set your alarm up because here’s how you are going to watch it.

Dana White and Co. have chosen not to deviate from their custom and divided the UFC 302 fight card into three parts. It will begin at 6:00 pm (ET) with the Early Prelims fights. The Prelims card fights will commence at 8:00 pm (ET) followed by the Main Card encounters at 10:00 pm (ET).

UFC 302: Cost of tickets and how to get them

The UFC authorities haven’t altered the process to secure tickets to the UFC 302. Like the other times, fans just need to visit the official page of UFC 302 and click on the ‘Buy Tickets’ section. It will redirect them to the ‘Ticketmaster’ website, letting them know that their cost currently lies. It will be between $339 to $4006.

Fans can then choose their desired position in the arena and secure their tickets with a few more basic steps.

UFC 302: Entire fight card

The UFC 302 headliner has sparked a lot of banters in the UFC community. A large chunk of fans believe that ‘The Diamond’ will defeat Islam Makhachev to seize his first undisputed UFC lightweight gold, while others count the Dagestani too good for Poirier to overcome.

The excitement related to just this one fight is blowing out roofs currently, but it is far from being the only barnburner scheduled for the night.

Both Paulo Costa and Sean Strickland endured pretty close defeats in their previous encounters. Their UFC 302 co-main event fight is expected to be an enthraller due to their desperation to get back in the winning columns. However, the fans have several other encounters to cheer for. Here’s a look at the entire fight card of UFC 302.

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier (lightweight title fight) (main event)

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa (co-main event)

Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Prelims

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Phil Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Early Prelims

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards

Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima

UFC PPVs have a history of being viewed all over the world. Hence, most fans around the globe will enjoy the action on their screens. For this, they need to subscribe to ‘UFC Fight Pass’ or ‘ESPN+’ and pay the PPV amount of $69.99 to witness the barnburners on the UFC 302 fight card.

There you go. Tune in and we will see you at UFC 302.