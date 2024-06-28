UFC 303 Purse and Payouts: Report Reveals Estimated Earnings of Every Fighter From Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka Card

UFC 303 is arguably the biggest spectacle for fight fans this year. While Conor McGregor’s return has been delayed further, Alex Pereira stepped onto the scales for yet another short-notice title defense against Jiri Prochazka. This is will the LHW champ’s biggest payout in his UFC career with The Sportster expecting a $3 million payout, not including PPV points and other bonuses! Now that is huge.

Ever since his debut in 2021, ‘Poatan’ has steadily climbed the ranks, trouncing opponents one after the other to become one of the highest-earning fighters in the promotion today. The 5-round banger at UFC 303 will be his second fight of the year with him bagging a staggering $1.2 million as salary for defending his title against Jamahal Hill. Not to mention his first fight in the promotion got him a base pay of $50,000.

On the other hand, Jiri Prochazka is expected to make at least $750,000 from the UFC 303 payouts. ‘BJP’ will be the second highest earner after Pereira if he gets the W. According to SportySalaries, he will pocket a guaranteed purse of $500k along with pay-per-view money of up to $800k and sponsorship money of $32k. Moreover, Dana White can also add an extra win bonus of up to $100k.

Besides the main event stars, other fighters are also expected to make a fortune out of the massive gate and that includes co-main event features Brian ‘T-City’ Ortega and Diego Lopes.

How much will others make at UFC 303?

While Pereira and Prochazka will headline the action, taking away the biggest draw, the co-main event between the #3 ranked featherweight, Brian Ortega, and Brazilian phenom, Diego Lopes will certainly be a treat for fight fans. Ortega is one among the four fighters who will earn more than $200k+. Anthony Smith, Cub Swanson, and Andrei Arlovski along with Ortega will take home a generous amount with each guaranteed to make six figures taking into account their endorsements and bonuses.

As for Lopes. he is expected to bag a purse of $8,000 along with the $5k coming in for sponsorships. Whereas, Ian Machado Garry will most likely snag $75k as his base salary and another $6000 owing to his sponsorship deals while his opponent and newcomer, Michael ‘Venom’ Page expects $30k as his base salary. Note that the above-mentioned figures exclude Dana White’s $50,000 bonus and adding that into the mix makes things even more interesting.