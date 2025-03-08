UFC Boss Dana White Helps Friend Tom Brady by Promoting His Latest Business in Sports Collectibles Market

The links between UFC boss Dana White and NFL icon Tom Brady continue to build this week- with the duo partnering in a new business venture.

White, who has been busy himself this week with a newly-minted boxing organization with Turki Alalshikh, caused quite a stir when a photo of himself paired with Brady found itself on social media following a Middle East meeting.

As a result, hopeful football fans questioned if the former New England Patriot was in line for a combat sports outing.

Today, it seems the UFC CEO is actually business with Brady- to a degree, at least. Posting a Rip it Friday video, White promoted Brady’s newest business venture- card collecting.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl victor, has stunningly purchased a 50% share in CardVault this month, joining the lucrative sports collectibles and memorabilia industry.

“Sports collectibles and cards have been part of my DNA since childhood. And CardVault has set the gold standard for what a modern fan experience should be,” Brady said in a news release.

“This isn’t just about buying and selling cards. It’s about curating history, building community, turning fans into collectors. And giving them access to own great moments in sports.” the legendary NFL quarterback added. He also roped with the UFC bossman as a star promoter.

Taking part in a giveaway to viewing fans, White FaceTimed with Brady where the two delved into the business deal and card collecting.”For your chance to win these cards, just share this post to your stories and tag me and @Topps #RipitFriday,” White posted on Instagram.

Brady has always been quite savvy with his business deals and has managed to dip his toes in multiple ventures worth millions of dollars.

Brady’s growing business portfolio

Since his 2023 retirement from pro football, the California veteran has gone on to own sports teams, in the NFL (Las Vegas Riders), the English Premier League (Birmingham City), the WNBA (Las Vegas Aces) and Major League pickleball, (Las Vegas Night Owls) along with tennis star Kim Clijsters.

He also launched the BRADY Brand in January 2022, following a successful deal with Fox as an analyst for 10 years, on a $375 million contract.

Furthermore, Brady also minted TB12 before his retirement. He suffered from a brutal 2008 knee injury and looks to help other athletes in their quest for elite performance through the wellness brand. The champion quarterback is also known to have founded two production companies- Religion of Sports and 199 Productions- along with former football player Michael Strahan.

But not all of his ventures have been as successful. In 2022, he was one of the celebrities named in a class action lawsuit alleging their endorsement of selling unregistered securities by the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Forbes reported that Brady and his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen owned 0.15% and 0.09% of the company in 2021.

This is why it is more likely that Brady might be more involved in the business side of things with Alalshikh and White as they begin the expansion of their project into pugilism.