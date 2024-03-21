mobile app bar

UFC Fight Night: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas – Start Time in 20 Countries Including Brazil, Australia, UK, and Others

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
UFC Fight Night: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas – Start Time in 20 Countries Including Brazil, Australia, UK, and Others

Rose Namajunas Amanda Ribas
Credits: Instagram

The UFC authorities are back with another event after the thrill of UFC 299. But unlike the UFC 299, the upcoming event is a UFC Fight Night and hence will be held at the UFC’s very own UFC Apex. The UFC Fight Night/UFC Vegas 89 will be headlined by a flyweight bout between the noted UFC stars, Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas. But there are several other enthralling fights on the card that fans wouldn’t want to miss.

Like all other UFC Fight Night events, the fight card for UFC Vegas 89 has also been divided into two halves- the main card and the prelims. Expectedly, most fans may be eager to witness the fights of the main card. But the Prelims card also contains several interesting matchups. Hence, it’s indispensable for the fans to be aware of the starting timings of the event to catch the entire action of the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas. So here’s a summary of the starting times of the event in 20 countries of the world including the UK, Brazil, Australia, and a few others.

Country(Time Zone)PrelimsMain Card
USA(ET)7:00 PM (23 March)10:00 PM (23 March)
Canada (ET)7:00 PM (23 March)10:00 PM (23 March)
UK (GMT)11:00 PM (24 March)2:00 AM (24 March)
Australia (AEDT)10:00 AM (24 March)  1:00PM (24 March)
New Zealand (NZST)12:00 PM (24 March)3:00 PM (24 March)
Brazil (BRT)8:00 PM (23 March)11:00 AM (23 March)
Spain (CET)12:00 AM (24 March)3:00 AM (24March)
Denmark (CET)12:00 AM (24 March)3:00 AM (24 March)
Sweden (CET)12:00 AM (24 March)3:00 AM (24 March)
Ireland (GMT)11:00 PM (23 March)2:00 AM (24 March)
Italy (CET)12:00 AM (24 March)3:00 AM (24 March)
Argentina (ART)8:00 PM (23 March)11:00 AM (23 March)
Ecuador (ECT)6:00 PM (23 March)10:00 PM (23 March)
Mexico (CST)5:00 PM (23 March)9:00 PM (23 March)
China (CST)7:00 AM (24 March)10:00 AM (24 March)
Japan (JST)8:00 AM (24 March)11:00 AM (24 March)
Philippines (PHT)7:00 AM (24 March)11:00 AM (24 March)
India (IST)4:30 AM (24 March)7:30 AM (24 March)
Bangladesh (BST)5:00 AM (24 March)8:00 AM (24 March)
Singapore (SST)7:00 AM (24 March)10:00 AM (24 March)
South Africa (SAST)1:00 AM (24 March)4:00 AM (24 March)

Well, with the starting times of the event covered, it’s now time to take a look at the fight card of the night. The co-main event and other fights of the night can also get the fans to their feet.

A look at the entire fight card of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas

Both the UFC Vegas 89 main eventers come inside the list of the top 5 most followed female UFC fighters on Instagram. Hence, their fight will surely garner a lot of eyeballs. The other fighters on the UFC Vegas 89 card may not be as renowned as the main eventers, Ribas and Namajunas. But that doesn’t mean that their fights will lack the quality.

Listed below are the enthralling matchups on the card of UFC Fight Night that await the fans.

Main Card

Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson
Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman
Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal
Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Prelims

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden
Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa
Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson
Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova
Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima
Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin

The noted former UFC strawweight champ, ‘Thug’ Rose didn’t have a pretty favorable comeback as she lost her previous fight against Manon Fiorot on September 2, 2023. Her fans will be waiting to watch her revamp her previous prowess on March 23. But they’ll need to have a premium ESPN+ subscription so that they don’t miss out on the action of the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these