UFC Fight Night: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas – Start Time in 20 Countries Including Brazil, Australia, UK, and Others

The UFC authorities are back with another event after the thrill of UFC 299. But unlike the UFC 299, the upcoming event is a UFC Fight Night and hence will be held at the UFC’s very own UFC Apex. The UFC Fight Night/UFC Vegas 89 will be headlined by a flyweight bout between the noted UFC stars, Rose Namajunas and Amanda Ribas. But there are several other enthralling fights on the card that fans wouldn’t want to miss.

Like all other UFC Fight Night events, the fight card for UFC Vegas 89 has also been divided into two halves- the main card and the prelims. Expectedly, most fans may be eager to witness the fights of the main card. But the Prelims card also contains several interesting matchups. Hence, it’s indispensable for the fans to be aware of the starting timings of the event to catch the entire action of the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas. So here’s a summary of the starting times of the event in 20 countries of the world including the UK, Brazil, Australia, and a few others.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 7:00 PM (23 March) 10:00 PM (23 March) Canada (ET) 7:00 PM (23 March) 10:00 PM (23 March) UK (GMT) 11:00 PM (24 March) 2:00 AM (24 March) Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM (24 March) 1:00PM (24 March) New Zealand (NZST) 12:00 PM (24 March) 3:00 PM (24 March) Brazil (BRT) 8:00 PM (23 March) 11:00 AM (23 March) Spain (CET) 12:00 AM (24 March) 3:00 AM (24March) Denmark (CET) 12:00 AM (24 March) 3:00 AM (24 March) Sweden (CET) 12:00 AM (24 March) 3:00 AM (24 March) Ireland (GMT) 11:00 PM (23 March) 2:00 AM (24 March) Italy (CET) 12:00 AM (24 March) 3:00 AM (24 March) Argentina (ART) 8:00 PM (23 March) 11:00 AM (23 March) Ecuador (ECT) 6:00 PM (23 March) 10:00 PM (23 March) Mexico (CST) 5:00 PM (23 March) 9:00 PM (23 March) China (CST) 7:00 AM (24 March) 10:00 AM (24 March) Japan (JST) 8:00 AM (24 March) 11:00 AM (24 March) Philippines (PHT) 7:00 AM (24 March) 11:00 AM (24 March) India (IST) 4:30 AM (24 March) 7:30 AM (24 March) Bangladesh (BST) 5:00 AM (24 March) 8:00 AM (24 March) Singapore (SST) 7:00 AM (24 March) 10:00 AM (24 March) South Africa (SAST) 1:00 AM (24 March) 4:00 AM (24 March)

Well, with the starting times of the event covered, it’s now time to take a look at the fight card of the night. The co-main event and other fights of the night can also get the fans to their feet.

A look at the entire fight card of UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas

Both the UFC Vegas 89 main eventers come inside the list of the top 5 most followed female UFC fighters on Instagram. Hence, their fight will surely garner a lot of eyeballs. The other fighters on the UFC Vegas 89 card may not be as renowned as the main eventers, Ribas and Namajunas. But that doesn’t mean that their fights will lack the quality.

Listed below are the enthralling matchups on the card of UFC Fight Night that await the fans.

Main Card

Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson

Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman

Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal

Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo

Prelims

Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden

Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa

Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson

Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen

Montserrat Rendon vs. Darya Zheleznyakova

Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima

Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin

The noted former UFC strawweight champ, ‘Thug’ Rose didn’t have a pretty favorable comeback as she lost her previous fight against Manon Fiorot on September 2, 2023. Her fans will be waiting to watch her revamp her previous prowess on March 23. But they’ll need to have a premium ESPN+ subscription so that they don’t miss out on the action of the UFC Fight Night: Ribas vs. Namajunas.