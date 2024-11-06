UFC Fighter Says Jay-Z and Kanye West Wrote Iconic Track Just for His Walkout: “What’s 50k to a Motherf**er Like Me”

This UFC fighter made headlines when he walked out in Paris to Kanye West and Jay Z’s ‘N*ggas in Paris’. Yes, Bryan Battle has been considered truly iconic for actually pulling this off and has now claimed that unbeknownst to the artists, the song had actually been written for his big moment in the UFC.

The actual song has been interpreted differently by different people, to the point that actor Will Ferrel, who appeared in it is reported to have said, “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative“.

And it remained provocative when Battle walked out to it amid boos and then trash-talked his opponent.

Battle found out a few months before the event that he would be fighting in Paris against a Frenchman. So, he didn’t waste any time figuring out what his walkout song would be.

In an interview with Quinton Jackson on the Jaxxon podcast, Battle explained his choice and how even Jay Z and Kanye didn’t know what the original reason for it being written was but claimed it felt like it came into existence for that very specific moment in time.

“That song was written for that event. They didn’t know it when they did it at the time but that song was written just so I could walk out to it in Paris, when I’m gonna whip another French dude.”

For ‘The Butcher’ the whole moment was kind of surreal, getting to fight in his first international event with the UFC and finishing his opponent Kevin Jousset in such spectacular fashion.

Bryan came to Paris ready to battle

Battle was happy to embrace the role of the villain at the marquee event. So much so that even after his fight he started beefing with the crowd.

After knocking out the Frenchman in front of his home crowd, he decided to rub some salt in the wound and laughed at the audience for believing that an American like him was going to lose to a Frenchman.

“USA in this h*e baby, yeah let me hear it. I know ya’ll didn’t think The Butcher was gonna lose, in a fist fight, with a French dude. “

Thankfully for him, the French security was grade-A professionals, so he could walk out of the arena without a scratch because the crowd had turned hostile, constantly booing him whenever he spoke.