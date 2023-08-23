Max Holloway Record: Holloway’s Total MMA Losses

Max Holloway is one of the most exciting fighters in the featherweight division. Over the years, Holloway has produced some of the most classic fights inside the octagon along with his opponents. Holloway is not only a former UFC featherweight champion but one of the most seasoned fighters in the promotion. However, his path to glory has not been devoid of obstacles. Fans often wonder what is the Hawaiin fighter’s record and how many wins and losses he has had over the years.

Advertisement

Max Holloway over the years has fought the likes of Jose Aldo, Conor McGregor, and Alexander Volkanovski. Despite facing setbacks, he has shown that he can overcome obstacles in his career with his mentality and technique.

Even at the dusk of his career, the Hawaiian is looking to mount a title challenge. This speaks volumes about his persona and bravado. Holloway has played a pivotal role in the widespread growth of the MMA realm, by producing stellar performance inside the ring. His fans will never forget the iconic boxing style he brings to his fights. However, it doesn’t always ensure a winning end.

Advertisement

Max Holloway: MMA losses

‘Blessed‘ holds a professional MMA record of 24 wins and 7 losses. Out of those 24 wins 10 have been via knockout and 12 through decisions. Surprisingly, Holloway has had 2 submission wins in his career. Being primarily known as a boxer shows that Holloway has a few surprises up his sleeves when it comes to ground game.

Out of the seven losses Holloway has only lost once via submission and has never been knocked out in his career so far. What’s more, the majority of his losses have come via decisions.

Furthermore, out of his seven losses, the Hawaiian has lost three times against the #1 PFP fighter of UFC, Alexander Volkanovski. His other notable defeats are twice against Dustin Poirier and once against Conor McGregor. Apart from that, the 31-year-old has also lost against Dennis Bermudez via split decision. However, Holloway has always remained upbeat throughout his career, despite losing.

Holloway’s positive approach

Despite fighting the likes of Conor McGregor, Jose Aldo, and Dustin Poirier, the 31-year-old is famous for his trilogy against ‘The Great‘. Despite losing all three of his fights against Volkanovski by decision, many experts claim that if it wasn’t for ‘Volk’, Holloway would have been the champion. Holloway after losing against the Featherweight champion for the third time addressed his losses with a very positive mindset.

Holloway wrote, “To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to

rebuild and we will. I love you!“

Advertisement

To all the fans do not cry for me Argentina. This is part of life. We need to rebuild and we will. I love you!

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BlessedMMA/status/1543712668883623936?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

No matter wins or loses, Holloway will always be ‘blessed’ with his loyal fan base who support him. The Hawaiin’s character and upbeat persona have drawn praise and admiration from not only his fans but his opponents as well like ‘The Notorious’. It is always exciting when Holloway enters the octagon and long may that continue.