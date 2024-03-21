UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Encourages Fans to Support Sean Strickland’s Mental Health Battle, Putting Bias Aside

Daniel Cormier has called out for fans to support Sean Strickland. For the past two weeks, the former UFC Middleweight Champion has been very erratic on X. He has been tweeting out many concerning posts and then revealed he is not doing well mentally. Strickland put out a video where he spoke about how he had to battle the ‘demons’ and he ‘lost’. Cormier has come out saying that fans should be a voice of reason and support for the former champion.

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier is a former double champ. So ‘DC’ knows what it is like to be on top of the world as a champion, and then losing everything in an instant. In his latest YouTube video, he spoke about what was going on with Strickland. He took the example of Alexander Volkanovski and stated,

“When Volk said he was in his own head we all rushed to speak to him, his strength and how much anyone was willing to help. We need to make sure that we do the same thing for Sean Strickland.”

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier and Sean Strickland are not the best of friends, but they do get along well. Cormier called the MMA community to come together to support Strickland. He also stated that he would try to reach out to the former champion to find out if he needs someone to speak to.

In the same video, he spoke about Strickland’s call-out for a rematch against Dricus Du Plessis. ‘DC’ revealed how a fight between Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya would make more sense for the UFC.

Daniel Cormier believes Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis won’t do as well as Du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland recently called out Dricus Du Plessis for a rematch. Strickland believes he won the first fight and wants another shot at the South African. However, DC thinks otherwise. Daniel Cormier broke down how the fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya would make more sense for the UFC. He said,

“The history of Adesanya and Du Plessis with all the negativity would seem to be the one…I would probably look to approach first just because of all the stuff that went on.”

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya have been talking trash to each other for a long time. Du Plessis claimed he would be the first ‘real’ African champion in the UFC.

Advertisement

Daniel Cormier believes that the ‘beef’ between the pair would make it a better fight to sell on PPV as compared to a Sean Strickland rematch.