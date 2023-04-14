UFC Legend Predicted Nate Diaz Could Lose ‘12 Million’ Fighting Jake Paul and Not Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz, the Stockton-based mixed martial artist, has recently announced that he will clash against YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul, in a ten-round boxing match. Diaz departed from the UFC after his last victory over Tony Ferguson in 2022. Ever since then, there have been a lot of speculations about his next move. From a switch to WWE to a boxing debut, the fight fans speculated even a trilogy with rival Conor McGregor. Ultimately, Diaz has chosen a boxing match against Paul.

However, previously, a UFC legend predicted that former UFC star Nate Diaz might lose over $12 Million if he skips a trilogy with Conor McGregor and chooses Jake Paul.

What did the UFC legend say about Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor, and Jake Paul?

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is amongst the most famous in the UFC. As a result, both of their fights did a ton of business for the company. Both fights ended up among the top 10 highest-selling UFC fights in history.

Given the success of their two fights, the third fight was always in the talks. Even both McGregor and Diaz verbally agreed to a trilogy. However, for some reason, the fight has not come to fruition yet.

Speaking on this, the former three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen in an interview stated that Diaz would lose heavy money if he didn’t fight McGregor. “I guess he’s going to boxing. I mean, I can’t imagine the money. He’s probably steering about $12 million dollars to go and fight Conor McGregor a third time. I can’t imagine there’s that kind of money, even half of that in boxing,” Sonnen said.

However, it is not yet clear on what basis Sonnen has made the assertions. Because most of Jake Paul’s opponents have bagged lucrative money despite losing. Thus, Diaz might earn the same even more than he ever made in one UFC fight.

Also, Diaz hasn’t even turned down a trilogy with the Irish superstar. He has always agreed to fight him for the third time. Thus, it is more likely that the fight will somehow happen in the future.

More on- Diaz vs. Paul

Since the Ohio native entered combat sports, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have been exchanging verbal blows. They will now ultimately settle their disputes inside the squared ring.

BREAKING! Nathan Diaz vs. Jake Paul in a pro boxing bout is a DONE DEAL. The details: Aug. 5, 2023. Dallas. DAZN PPV. Eight rounds. 185 pounds. pic.twitter.com/5lqclPhTW1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 12, 2023

The former UFC welterweight champion has now decided on his future after UFC. It will be intriguing to watch how things work out for him as a result. Regardless of the result, Diaz will surely make lucrative money from the fight.

The match will take place under the Most Valuable Promotions and Real Fight Inc. banner. The much-awaited boxing match will take place on April 5, 2023, in Dallas, Texas. It will be broadcasted live on DAZN pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Diaz vs. Paul? What do you guys think about Sonnen’s prediction?