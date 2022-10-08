Despite ‘Lot of Work’ UFC Fighter, Who Joe Rogan Predicted Could Be Next Greatest, Displeased by Chris Pratt in ‘Super Mario Bros’ Movie

Chris Pratt’s new movie, Super Mario, has not sat well with, according to Joe Rogan, ‘UFC’s next greatest’, Terrance McKinney!

The ‘Guardians of the galaxy’ exemplar has been seen at multiple UFC events. His recent appearance was at UFC 276, where he gave a damning verdict of the Middleweight king’s lackluster performance. However, Chris Pratt was quick to retract the statement as well.

The 43-year-old’s latest film, Super Mario, is due for the big screen later this month. However, in light of having a glimpse of what the actual movie could look like, the UFC’s next greatest fighter according to Joe Rogan, Terrance McKinney, shared his insight on the trailer.

Just watched the Super Mario trailer 🤦🏾‍♂️ Chris Pratt said he spent a lot of time working on the voice of Mario and the best he could come up with was Chris Pratt — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 7, 2022

McKinney stated-

“Chris Pratt said he spent a lot of time working on the voice of Mario and the best he could come up with was Chris Pratt”

Terrance McKinney has been a vocal martial artist on Twitter expressing himself from time to time!

Having possessed the record for fastest knockout in UFC history with a seven-second knockout of Matt Frevola, in his UFC debut, McKinney was destined for great things, with Joe Rogan labeling him as the ‘UFC’s next greatest’.

#UFCVegas59 Official Result: Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) defeats Erick Gonzalez by Submission due to Rear Naked Choke at 2:17 of Round 1. All #UFCVegas59 fight results, highlights and winner interviews ➡️: https://t.co/GsowWtci2K — UFC News (@UFCNews) August 7, 2022

However, ‘T-Wrecks’ has had a certain obstacle in the name of Drew Dober, on his path to distinction. The wrestler was knocked out stiff in the first. He has successfully bounced back though with a submission victory, a mere couple of months ago.

His trajectory will definitely make for exciting viewing.

Chris Pratt’s involvement in the martial arts landscape has not gone unnoticed.

Pratt has been a vocal advocate for martial arts. His first sighting was at the infamous UFC 229 card, which involved the highly anticipated bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Nevertheless, the scuffle and brawl, in the aftermath of the contest got out of hand, which has led to Pratt tweeting his dismay at ‘unsanctioned violence‘.

His latest sighting was in 2022 when he was in attendance for yet another title defense of the current 185lbs champion. Although an uninspiring fight, it’s easy to pass judgments on combat sports from afar. It’s only once you are in the octagon that you feel the pressure breathing down your neck.

You’re right. I’m sorry brutha. It bugs me when people criticize my work- having never themselves risked anything. It makes me a hypocrite to do exactly that to you. My bad. Keep on keeping on champ. 🙏🏻♥️ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

Pratt later apologized to the ‘Last Stylebender’ for his comments regarding the Kiwi athlete.

