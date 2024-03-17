UFC President Dana White Earns NFL Star’s Praise After Maxx Crosby Foundation Event

Dana White has made a new friend in NFL star Maxx Crosby. The Defensive End (DE) for the Las Vegas Raiders recently met with the UFC president in Las Vegas. White was there for the UFC Fight Night event. Crosby, on the other hand, held the inaugural event for his new foundation and the UFC played hosts for the event. Crosby spoke out about his relationship with White on The Rush podcast on YouTube.

Following a successful inaugural event, Crosby seemed to be elated having rubbed his shoulders with the likes of Dana White. He said,

“Dana was so dope”

His friend and co-host Brogan Roback also echoed similar sentiments while speaking about the UFC Head Honcho. He added,

“Dana was awesome bro”

For the uninitiated, The Maxx Crosby Foundation is a non-profit organization that battles teenage substance abuse, animal rescue, and abuse prevention according to their X page. The organization took to their X account to extend their gratitude towards Dana White & co. for making their inauguration a massive success.

Crosby and his friends went on to state that their conversation with Dana White was like locker room talk and that the UFC president spoke to them like friends. However, Dana White & Maxx Crosby’s love affair is not new. In a previous conversation, the UFC president revealed that he thinks Crosby can fight well. He even spoke about Crosby potentially signing with the UFC.

Dana White gives his opinion on whether Maxx Crosby could fight in the UFC

Dana White and Maxx Crosby have a very cordial relationship. The pair respect each other for what they have accomplished in their respective fields. During a February episode of The Rush podcast, White spoke about the possibility of Crosby signing with the UFC and what would happen if he fought. White stated,

“Maxx can fight, Maxx will f*ck some people up. He’s got the size, he’s got the speed, he’s got the power, and he’s a mean m*therf*cker when he wants to be.”

Getting physical is part and parcel of being a Defensive End in the NFL, and Dana White believes Maxx Crosby could handle himself well in a fight, and do some serious damage to his opponent. Thus, with his NFL background, size, reach, and speed, Crosby could definitely be a problem if he stepped into the octagon.