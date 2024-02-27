Polyana Viana Boyfriend: Is ‘Dama de Ferro’ Dating Alex Pereira After Reportedly Being Linked to Colby Covington?

The UFC strawweight Polyana Viana’s 4-6 UFC record testifies that hasn’t managed to showcase much prowess inside the octagon to date. But the Brazilian has been forming headlines for different reasons. After a rumored relationship with the noted UFC welterweight Colby Covington, Viana labeled ‘Chaos’ as just a friend through an Instagram comment. However, this statement got her into a distasteful feud with ‘Chaos’. This is why several UFC fans are currently in the grey area about her relationship status. Here, let’s dig a bit deeper to know if she has a boyfriend, or is dating some currently.

‘Dama de Ferro’ sparked numerous headlines regarding another rumored relationship in January 2024. An ‘X’ post from the account ‘Dovy’ showcased her with the noted current UFC light heavyweight champ, Alex Pereira, which had the fans guessing that the two may have fallen for each other. Pereira and Viana donned almost identical furry coats in the snap, providing the fans with yet another hint.

Reports also say that ‘Dama de Ferro’ isn’t married as of now. But the rumors of a relationship between ‘Poatan’ and Viana are gaining prominence among UFC fans due to the social media updates about them.

A recent video added another layer of authenticity to Alex Pereira-Polyana Viana relationship rumors

Most videos on social media showcase the UFC light heavyweight champ training or talking about his in-octagon affairs. But fans may have noticed that Pereira only appears on social media with those women whom he has a connection with. He posted several videos on his Instagram with Merle before their breakup, which bears good testimony to this.

But this time it was Viana who appeared in a video with Pereira. It showcased the two in a grappling position primarily witnessed in BJJ showdowns. Quite apparently, it had the fans expressing in various ways that ‘Poatan’ was in a relationship with ‘Dama de Ferro’.

However, there are no confirmed reports about the two being in a relationship. But, Pereira’s recent breakup with his girlfriend, Merle, indicates that there’s every possibility of a romantic relationship building up between the two.

Fans will have to keep an eye on Pereira’s own Instagram profile to stay updated on this issue. If any of ‘Poatan’s’ posts showcase him and Viana together, it may be taken as the official declaration of their relationship. It’s the same way in which UFC fans got introduced to his ex-girlfriend Merle.