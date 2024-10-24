UFC Star Renato Moicano Clarifies His Controversial ‘Pus*y’ Comments About Francis Ngannou

Renato Moicano has a foot-in-the-mouth problem. While his endorsement of proto-fascist ideology after calling democracy a fallacy in UFC Paris following a victory of Benoit St-Denis was only talked about in certain circles, it turns out Francis Ngannou has more fans than the world’s preferred form of governance. So when the Brazilian called the PFL champion a “p*ssy”, people took offense.

The former UFC heavyweight champion returned to MMA after 2 years and fans tuned in droves to watch him fight. One such fan was Moicano himself.

But as mentioned before, Moicano indulged in his habitual foot-in-mouth problem of calling Ngannou a ‘p*ssy’ for shooting for a takedown at the very start of the fight.

So, MMA Twitter took its earrings off and chanclas out to protect its beloved Cameroonian.

Needless to say, in a recent episode of the Show Me The Money podcast, ‘Money’ had to clarify his stance and explain that he was only joking.

“I was trying to make a joke my brother because I shoot for takedowns in the very first second every fight….I was trying to make a joke, people are so dumb that they don’t understand.”

Following the incident, Moicano even revealed that he has been avoiding going on Twitter because fans were still roasting him for his comments.

But he’s wrong!

It’s not just fans who are roasting him. Dan Hooker has been calling ‘Money‘ out as well, a fighter Brazulian had called out but since has been accused of ducking.

Hooker calls out Moicano for ‘ducking’

Following his fight against Jalin Turner, Moicano had called out Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker for a fight next. After a lot of back and forth with Hooker on social media, it seemed like he was the perfect opponent.

However, the Kiwi recently appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show on YouTube and spoke about how the Brazilian fighter is ducking him with the excuse of having to pay taxes of all things!

“He turned me down, he ducked me in Perth….He could have fought me in Perth, his excuse was taxes. So he pissed off to France and paid the exact same amount of taxes…He took an easier fight.”

According to Dan Hooker, Renato Moicano took the easier fight against BSD and it backfired since it did not advance his position in the rankings or benefit him at all.

But that seems to have worked out for Hooker. He believes ‘Money’ is the only reason he is in the top 5 because after the Brazilian ‘ducked’ him, he took on a ranked opponent and broke into title contention.