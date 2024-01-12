UFC Vegas 84: How Much Money Will Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev Earn at the First Event of 2024?

Most fans would agree that the UFC has scheduled an enthralling event to start the year, although it’s not a PPV. The UFC Vegas 84 (UFC Fight Night 234) scheduled for 13 January consists of an enthralling card with several superb match-ups. Currently, most fans may be wondering about how the main event fight between Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev will unfold. But several others are worried about how much money will the fighters make from this coveted bout.

Well, Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev are both renowned names among UFC audiences. It somewhere means that a fight between these two will garner pretty good revenues. This, in turn, ensures that the fighters will also make a good amount from their fight. A few recent reports reveal that both Walker and Ankalaev will pocket healthy amounts for their UFC Vegas 84 fight.

One of them from ‘The Sports Daily‘ estimates that both Walker and Ankalaev will get a guaranteed purse of around $250k once they show up to the fight. However, they will also make an additional $11k from the sponsorships. In most cases, the fighters earn different amounts for the same UFC fight. But, a lot of fans might be pleased by the fact that both Walker and Ankalaev will make almost similar amounts from their UFC Vegas 84 scrap.

The background story of the UFC Vegas 84 main event is also expected to draw a lot of eyes to the fight. But a large chunk of fans may be still unaware of what the buildup to this Ankalaev vs. Walker was all about.

The UFC Vegas 84 main event: A result of the chaotic cancellation of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker at UFC 294

Not all UFC fans know that these two noted light heavyweights were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 294. The fight also got on the way with both fighters showcasing some superb display of skills. But around the 1:47 mark of the first round, Ankalaev hit Walker with an unintentional illegal knee. Although the Brazilian was ready to go again, the octagon-side doctor stopped the fight after a concussion test. There was complete chaos after this incident.

Well, the UFC CEO, Dana White, has kept his word as he has booked Ankalaev and Walker for another fight. But most fans may agree that the Russian was starting to take control over his Brazilian rival in the ending seconds of their canceled scrap. Walker will have to pay extra attention not to let that happen this time. He might come up with a better strategy as he’s also coached the noted UFC icon, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh.