UFC Veteran Commentator Says Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Is “Dream Fight” for UFC 300

Fans have been into a lot of speculation about the UFC 300 main event since the last month of 2023. Despite revealing the timings and several fights of the coveted event, Dana White and Co. are yet to declare the headliner of the night. Amidst such a situation, the noted UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, recently presented the possibility of a middleweight title fight headlining UFC 300. Anik also selected the contenders for the scrap and named it a “dream fight” in a recent interview.

Advertisement

The UFC commentator spoke with the noted MMA Junkie reporter, Mike Bohn, where he talked about a plethora of topics, including the UFC 300 main event. Anik also highlighted several other fights that had the potential to headline UFC 300. But he laid special stress on a Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev middleweight title fight being one of his favorites. Anik said:

“Certainly, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland will be near the list of my top fights”

Advertisement

Most fans may already know that Strickland will enter the cage a few hours from now to defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis. Anik also knows that both fighters are pretty equally matched up and the result of the fight may go either way. Hence gave out his preferred rival for the next fights of both Strickland and Du Plessis.

Several fans may agree with Anik about the Strickland vs. Chimaev scrap being a dream fight. A large chunk of the UFC fanbase may start rallying for this fight now that Anik has called it his “dream fight”. Chimaev’s last fight may have added another ‘W’ to his undefeated record. But it came at a heavy price.

Khamzat Chimaev had injured his hand in his last fight at UFC 294

Most fans may remember that ‘Borz’s’ striking looked pretty compromised after the first round of his UFC 294 fight. Despite managing to take down Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman multiple times, Chimaev couldn’t do much damage with his compromised striking. Later, in a ‘TNT Sports‘ interview, he revealed that he broke his hand during the ending minute of the opening stanza.

Advertisement

However, some reports revealed that he had been making a speedy recovery. As of now, the Chechen fighter may have healed his injury completely as well. On the other hand, ‘Tarzan’ is also known for accepting fights even on short notice. Hence, as Anik said, there are major chances of a ‘Tarzan’ vs ‘Borz’ encounter at the coveted main event of UFC 300.