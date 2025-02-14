UFC’s Khamzat Chimaev Speaks Out After Removal From Russian Pound-for-Pound Rankings: ‘I Represent Both Russia and the UAE’

UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev has finally spoken out after being removed from Russia’s pound-for-pound rankings. The decision came following Chimaev’s recent acquisition of United Arab Emirates (UAE) citizenship, sparking discussions about his national representation in the sport.

Chimaev, born in Chechnya, Russia, and later moved to Sweden, has always had a diverse background. Now, with his UAE citizenship, he further expands his international identity. While some Russian fans and analysts debate whether he should still be ranked among Russia’s top fighters, the middleweight contender himself appears unfazed by the decision.

During a press conference in Russia, Chimaev was asked about the removal by a journalist from Ushatayka, the outlet responsible for organizing the monthly rankings based on expert votes. The journalist questioned whether Chimaev still wished to be considered a representative of Russia in the rankings. Responding to this, Chimaev set the record straight and said,

“What should I say? Let them include me in the rankings if they like. If they don’t… Well, I don’t know who decides. But I represent both Russia and the UAE.”

‘Borz’ claims that he has never held a Swedish passport and that he has always been a Russian citizen. However, with all his training and even most of his fights taking place in the UAE, it made sense for him to obtain Emirati citizenship, which is a very prestigious honor since it is not just bestowed on anyone.

Chimaev’s citizenship and nationality have also been dragged into the UFC by former title contender Sean Strickland. The American used to train with Chimaev back in the day and in the lead-up to his UFC 312 title fight seemed like he had an axe to grind.

Either it was something Chimaev did back in the day or the sheer fact that public opinion supported Chimaev taking his place as the #1 contender for the middleweight title, we will never know.

However, now that Strickland has been pushed aside, thanks to a hapless performance against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312, Chimaev finds himself back in the spotlight again. That said, not everyone thinks he’s ready for it just yet.

Din Thomas doesn’t have faith in Chimaev

Many believe Chimaev, with his undefeated record and aggressive fighting style, is a future champion. He has always been touted as an unbeatable fighter and to his credit, he has managed to dominate absolutely everyone the UFC has sent to fight him inside an octagon.

However, not everyone is convinced that he can handle the champion Du Plessis’ relentless pace and durability. UFC analyst Din Thomas shared his doubts, in an interview with Ariel Helwani,

“Khamzat is a sprinter… You can’t fight championship-level fights for five rounds at the pace where he’s at his best. I think Dricus is so durable and he’s so smart that he’ll be able to withstand that. Now they’re swimming in deep water, and Khamzat can’t swim that deep.”

Concerns over Chimaev’s endurance have been raised before, particularly after his hard-fought decision win against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. Chimaev started strong in that fight but noticeably slowed down as the rounds progressed, leading some to believe that Du Plessis could capitalize on that weakness.

Du Plessis has repeatedly proven his ability to outlast his opponents, even when his fighting style appears chaotic. His cardio has significantly improved since capturing the middleweight title at UFC 297, making him an even tougher nut to crack.