mobile app bar

Unlike Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor, Tom Aspinall Refuses ‘Wait’ for the Jon Jones Fight

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Unlike Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor, Tom Aspinall Refuses ‘Wait’ for the Jon Jones Fight

Michael Chandler Conor McGregor Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Credits: Instagram

The current UFC interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall, had chosen the UFC undisputed heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, as his next rival. But the online back-and-forth between the two had this coveted matchup abandoned. Aspinall’s X updates revealed that he wasn’t going to wait for ‘Bones’. The British heavyweight doubled down on this point when he appeared on a recent episode of the famed, Michael Bisping’s podcast. Moreover, he also compared his position to the noted UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler, and stated that he doesn’t want to get into a situation like ‘Iron’.

Elaborating his thoughts on the matter, the British heavyweight said,

“All respect to Michael Chandler. I’ve nothing bad to say about the guy. But I don’t wanna be like Michael Chandler. He just sat on the fence forever waiting for a train that’s never gonna come. I wanna make my own legacy and be great on my own.”

View on Website

UFC fans may be awaiting the coveted encounter between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. But most of them may know that the fight should have already happened by now. After the fight fell flat in December 2023, McGregor’s early 2024 revelation provided fans with a ray of hope about his return in June. But the current scenario suggests that ‘Mystic Mac’s’ comeback may get delayed even further.

All of this has resulted in an over-a-year-long wait for Chandler, who still doesn’t know if his scheduled fight against McGregor will happen in June or not. Aspinall clarified that he won’t be following Chandler’s path in this regard. Most fans will probably agree with Aspinall’s words here. There are several noted heavyweights in the current UFC roster. He just needs to keep fighting and winning to get his name among the great heavyweights in UFC history.

But a lot of them may be disheartened to know that the McGregor vs. Chandler fight might get delayed even more. Many may be wondering about the reasons behind this delay as well.

Why the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler encounter may get delayed even further?

Most fans may know that Conor McGregor’s Hollywood debut movie, ‘Road House’ is awaiting its release on March 21. This is why McGregor had to stop his training camp and attend several promotional events for the movie. Although McGregor may have stated that he will make a return on June 29, one of his recent interviews have laid a question mark on the same.

Talking about his return, McGregor stated that as the dates keep getting delayed, he eventually loses interest to go back in the training camp. Interestingly, McGregor could’ve doubled down on his previously mentioned date in the interview if he was certain. This is why fans predict an even longer wait for his scheduled rival, Chandler. The reason why Aspinall doesn’t want to be in a situation like ‘Iron’ is pretty apparent as of now.

Post Edited By:Debmallya Chakraborty

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these