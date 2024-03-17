Unlike Michael Chandler for Conor McGregor, Tom Aspinall Refuses ‘Wait’ for the Jon Jones Fight

The current UFC interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall, had chosen the UFC undisputed heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, as his next rival. But the online back-and-forth between the two had this coveted matchup abandoned. Aspinall’s X updates revealed that he wasn’t going to wait for ‘Bones’. The British heavyweight doubled down on this point when he appeared on a recent episode of the famed, Michael Bisping’s podcast. Moreover, he also compared his position to the noted UFC lightweight, Michael Chandler, and stated that he doesn’t want to get into a situation like ‘Iron’.

Elaborating his thoughts on the matter, the British heavyweight said,

“All respect to Michael Chandler. I’ve nothing bad to say about the guy. But I don’t wanna be like Michael Chandler. He just sat on the fence forever waiting for a train that’s never gonna come. I wanna make my own legacy and be great on my own.”

UFC fans may be awaiting the coveted encounter between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. But most of them may know that the fight should have already happened by now. After the fight fell flat in December 2023, McGregor’s early 2024 revelation provided fans with a ray of hope about his return in June. But the current scenario suggests that ‘Mystic Mac’s’ comeback may get delayed even further.

All of this has resulted in an over-a-year-long wait for Chandler, who still doesn’t know if his scheduled fight against McGregor will happen in June or not. Aspinall clarified that he won’t be following Chandler’s path in this regard. Most fans will probably agree with Aspinall’s words here. There are several noted heavyweights in the current UFC roster. He just needs to keep fighting and winning to get his name among the great heavyweights in UFC history.

But a lot of them may be disheartened to know that the McGregor vs. Chandler fight might get delayed even more. Many may be wondering about the reasons behind this delay as well.

Why the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler encounter may get delayed even further?

Most fans may know that Conor McGregor’s Hollywood debut movie, ‘Road House’ is awaiting its release on March 21. This is why McGregor had to stop his training camp and attend several promotional events for the movie. Although McGregor may have stated that he will make a return on June 29, one of his recent interviews have laid a question mark on the same.

Talking about his return, McGregor stated that as the dates keep getting delayed, he eventually loses interest to go back in the training camp. Interestingly, McGregor could’ve doubled down on his previously mentioned date in the interview if he was certain. This is why fans predict an even longer wait for his scheduled rival, Chandler. The reason why Aspinall doesn’t want to be in a situation like ‘Iron’ is pretty apparent as of now.