VIDEO: When Andrew Tate Invited Sean O’Malley to See His $5,000,000 Asset

$350 million man Andrew Tate is one of the most controversial figures currently. Despite his polarizing persona, he has connections with some of the most prominent fighters in the UFC. One of them is Sean O’Malley. The UFC bantamweight fighter went to visit Tate and witnessed his $5 million asset during his visit.

Andrew Tate is currently dealing with a serious court battle. However, he still remains quite active on social media and gives frequent interviews. He was banned across major social media platforms, as his content was deemed harmful. But, he managed to secure a multi-million deal with Rumble.

On the other hand, Sean O’Malley has had a meteoric rise in the UFC. O’Malley is currently preparing to fight against Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight title for the first time in his life. He is slowly getting accustomed to the lifestyle of someone like Andrew Tate is living for years.

When Sean O’Malley visited Andrew Tate and saw his $5 million asset

Sean O’Malley uploaded a video on his YouTube channel of when he went to meet Andrew Tate. During his meeting, Tate showed O’Malley his $5 million Buggati and even let him drive in it.

Tate said, “There’s my children’s future, sent on a car. W16 engine, so there’s two V8s together. Four turbochargers. This is the sport version so this is the one which is slightly more agile, so it can only do like 305 miles an hour.“

What’s more interesting, O’Malley was really impressed by the Buggati of ‘Top G’. The American kickboxer even spoke about how he spent his children’s future on the car. O’Malley and Tate bonded together and ‘Sugar’ even once spoke about how Tate reached out to him out of the blue.

O’Malley was caught off guard by Tate

‘Sugar’ clashed with Petr Yan back at UFC 280. O’Malley before the fight went to meet Andrew Tate. However, this wasn’t the first interaction between the MMA fighter and the former kickboxing champion. O’Malley revealed that Tate once sent him a very cryptic message.

O’Malley said, “Dude, Andrew Tate— he hit me up this morning. He said, ‘Let’s do it.’ That’s all he said. Dont know what the f*** it meant, but I said, ‘Let’s do it.“

It was great to see O’Malley link up with Tate. Tate brothers are currently engaged in defending their honor in the court of Romania. Thus, it is very difficult for Tate and O’Malley to meet. However, once the case is over, we could possibly see the partnership once again.