Vin Diesel’s Long-Lost UFC Interview With Joe Rogan Surfaces After 2 Decades- Fans in Frenzy

The UFC is the world leader in MMA and is amongst the biggest sporting leagues in the world. However, that was not always the case. During the early days of the company, the sport was looked down upon and not many celebrities were interested in attending such an event. However, a throwback clip of Joe Rogan interviewing an A-list celebrity has emerged, causing a frenzy among fans.

Joe Rogan has been synonymous with the UFC for the better part of a decade now. Rogan started working with the company as a backstage interviewer and stayed on with the UFC following the takeover by White and his partners. A recent clip that has re-emerged on social media showed Joe Rogan interviewing none other than Vin Diesel while in attendance at a UFC event. The video was taken back in 2002.

It was the first fight between Ken Shamrock and Tito Ortiz. In the interview, Rogan asked Diesel for his predictions for the fight. Unfortunately, the movie star did not offer a prediction. Needless to say, the clip garnered some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to the clip.

One fan made an interesting observation saying, “Ain’t never seen Vin Diesel in a UFC arena since.”

Another fan commented on Diesel’s UFC knowledge, “Vin ain’t know who was fighting he passed the mic over quick.”

Another fan commented on the rising prices of UFC tickets, “Back when nosebleeds weren’t 400$ lmao.”

“If Joe Rogan didn’t scream in to the mic all the time he’d probably still have hair” – A fan made commented making fun of Rogan’s hair.

“And that’s when Joe Rogan shaved his head to be cooler like Vin.” – commented another fan in humor.

An angry fan commented, “Horrible awkward fake interview.”

Another fan commented bashing Vin Diesel, “He’s not a fan what a joke haha.”

Unbeknownst to many, Rogan worked for free as a commentator for the first few events after Dana White and his partners bought the company. He has since achieved massive financial success across multiple areas that interest him.

Joe Rogan’s interests outside the UFC

Rogan started his career as a stand-up comedian and continues to practise that even today. The 56-year-old plays a huge role in promoting up-and-coming comedians by bringing them on his show. In addition to this, Rogan also opened his own comedy club in Houston in early 2023.



While Rogan does not appear in TV shows anymore, hosting shows such as Fear Factor also played a major role in his success. Finally, apart from the UFC, Rogan is most known for his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’. The podcast has been extremely successful for Rogan bringing in over $400 million in just two deals with streaming giant Spotify.