“Wannabe Alpha Male” Sean Strickland Offered ‘Hug’ by Jake Paul, Provoking Reaction From UFC Star for Haunting Past

Sean Strickland and Jake Paul are at it again. ‘The Problem Child’ is fighting this weekend and Strickland said he had no idea he was fighting. The UFC fighter also went on to say that Paul was paying cans to fight him, calling him a disgrace to combat sports. However, his comments did not affect the YouTuber-turned-boxer as Paul got back at Strickland on X.

Sean Strickland was shocked when he learned Jake Paul was fighting this weekend. The former UFC Middleweight Champion had this to say about him.

Unfazed, ‘The Problem Child‘ in fact, gave the former UFC Champion a fitting reply in an interview with MMA Fighting. Here’s what he had to say:

“I feel bad for the guy. I see a very insecure, lost, wannabe alpha male that’s hiding behind the tough man complex. He needs a hug… When Mr. Seany, I’ll put my soft little hands on his little bald head..”

Jake Paul called Sean Strickland an “insecure wannabe alpha male”. He also went on to say that he was willing to hug and give him the love his mother or father could never give him. Strickland then went on to challenge Paul yet again. But he claims that ‘The Problem Child’ is a coward.

Sean Strickland calls Jake Paul a coward for not accepting a duel against him

Sean Strickland has been desperately looking to spar an influencer. It started off with Bryce Hall, and now Jake Paul is his next target. Initially, ‘The Problem Child’ offered him a million dollars to spar. However, Strickland then revealed that the UFC would not let him fight Paul. So he came up with an alternative suggestion for the “coward”.

“Coward and a liar. There are so many legal ways you can die in America. Our founding fathers killed men for less. Bring a gopro, come to my house. State your intent, break a window. I don’t call cops. I don’t press charges.”

Sean Strickland’s solution seems very improbable. Jake Paul would never show up at his house and break his window just so they could spar with each other. Strickland’s motive is that he can claim self-defense if Paul tries to ‘break-in’ or damage his house.